Span Divergent Ltd Management Discussions

Operations review

During FY 2013-14 revenue from operations for the year nominally declined to Rs. 7866 Lacs ( Rs. 7897 lacs in 2012-13) over previous year.

The reason for reduction in profit are the higher capital expenditure towards expansion and up-gradation of the current manufacturing facility and rise in raw material cost and aggressive competition, which compelled company not to reflect the cost escalation in sales price , in some of the fast moving products. However this is expected to be a temporary phenomenon.

During FY 2013-14 as planned, Company has made significant investments in building world class facilities capable of meeting with international regulatory requirements. This will enable the company to participate in global procurement programs. This up-gradation will also improve overall manufacturing capacity, efficiency, productivity and process control which will lead to increase in business.

There is an ever increasing competition in the in-vitro diagnostics market, in India and also globally, as most of the multi-national companies are manufacturing their products in low cost production ecosystems. This has increased their competitiveness tremendously. There is also significant change in the global regulatory landscape in this segment for selling products in markets outside India. Evaluations and benchmarking has become very important to enter markets outside India, putting additional financial burden on the company. It had become imperative for the Company to upgrade its technical capabilities to bring out newer technologies and devote adequate resources for domestic as well as overseas market development. With limited resources and declining profit margins, the Company has had to fund its routine operations as well as expansion plans using funds borrowed from banks at significantly high interest rate prevailing in India. Heavy investment in projects coupled with high inflationary pressures resulted in further pressure on funding and it became increasingly difficult to provide the impetus required for sustainable growth.

After detailed consideration, the Company in its Board Meeting held on 23 January, 2014 decided to propose transfer of its business of In-Vitro Diagnostics, (more particularly described as "In-Vitro Diagnostics Undertaking") along with all employees, assets, liabilities including all licenses, leases, permits, consents and approvals thereto as a going concern by way of a slump sale to M/s. Arkray Healthcare Private Limited and also subsequently obtained approval of Shareholders of the Company through postal ballot. The transaction is expected to become effective upon fulfilment of conditions of the said transactions. In the interregnum the company faced major challenges in focusing exclusive attention on the existing operations due to the formalities required for consummation of the transaction relating to the slump sale.

In view of all the above factors the company was not able to mitigate the losses in-spite of best of efforts.

In due course of time, the Company shall take up for consideration the potential use of the amount that would be received pursuant to the completion of the proposed transaction and the finalisation of the consideration including the investment of such proceeds in various new lines of business as well as the distribution of a reasonable portion of the proceeds to the shareholders.

Industry Structure, Development & outlook

During the year under review, Company has decided to transfer its In Vitro Diagnostics undertaking to M/S. Arkray Healthcare Private Limited. Consequently Span is evaluating alternative structures for future lines of business. At an appropriate stage these business plans will be shared.

Research & Development

Company is working on R&D with diverse approach such as R&D with in-house team, with special purpose subsidiary ventures, outsourcing by contract research, tie-ups with various institutions of repute in India and abroad by forming Public Private Partnership and technology acquisition. Company is developing products in the area of Immunology, Hybridoma, Biochemistry, Molecular biology, Instrumentation and development of bio materials. Company is committed to offer affordable and innovative diagnostic products by developing / acquiring newer technologies and manufacturing products indigenously using its state-of-the-art manufacturing infrastructure.

Internal Control system and their adequacy

Management is committed to continue strengthening of Companys internal control system and the same has been improved to a great extent with very valuable inputs from the independent directors and by engaging renowned independent firm of Chartered Accountants, both as internal as well as statutory auditors. Their vast experience and knowledge base has contributed tremendously in betterment of systems and processes, resulting in better control over many functional areas throughout the company. Internal control system is further supported by periodic review by management and the Audit Committee.

The nature of the industries in which the company operates makes many of its activities highly regulated by health, safety, and environmental laws. As regulatory standards and expectations are constantly increasing, the company maintains high focus towards all regulatory compliances which is regularly reviewed by the Board.

Human resources and industrial relations

The Company has highly motivated employees, totalling 524 persons, comprising of trained technical, managerial and research personnel. The focus of the Company is to enrich its employees by promoting learning & development and providing opportunities for enhancing their knowledge base continuously. During the year, the company has renewed union settlement agreement for a further tenure of three years.

The Company continues to have cordial and harmonious relations with its employees and the union.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

There is no employee in the Company, whose particulars are required to be given under Section 217 (2A) of the Companies Act, 1956 read with the Companies (Particulars of Employees) Rules, 1975 as amended.

SUBSIDIARIES AND JOINT VENTURES

Span Biotronics Private Limited (SBPL)

Span Biotronics Pvt Ltd (SBPL) is a 95.24% Subsidiary of Span Diagnostics Limited (SPAN) working on analysis, design, development, prototyping, testing and validation of lab automation need of SPAN and is also engaged in new product development independently. A multidisciplinary team of engineers and scientists are jointly making efforts to launch indigenous technologies, which will be used as modules and commercialized in many products. Two of the products developed by SBPL have been commercialised during the current year and have received very positive response in the Indian market.

SBPL has closed its books of accounts as at March 31, 2014 with a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs. 44.64 Lacs.

Span Biotherapeutics Pvt Ltd

During the year, Span Biotherapeutics Pvt. Ltd., subsidiary Company ceased to be a subsidiary Company with effect from May 27, 2013.

Span Diagnostics South Africa (PTY) Limited

To accelerate its future growth, the company has formed a joint venture Company during year 2011-12 with Reindus Health (Pty) Limited for focusing on market developments of Spans product in SADC region, covering 14 countries of Southern African continent. The companys strategy is showing very positive results, with excellent growth in the business over previous year. The company is contemplating to increase stake in this venture for enhanced presence in SADC region.

Span Nihon Kohden Diagnostics Private Limited (SNKD)

A joint venture Company between Nihon Kohden Corporation, Japan and Span Diagnostics Limited, India, started its operation from December 2008 and since then continues to manufacture high quality reagents for Hematology Analysers for distribution and sale in India

SUBSIDIARIES

In accordance with the general circular issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India, the Balance Sheet, Profit and Loss Account and other documents of the subsidiary companies are not being attached with the Balance Sheet of the Company. However the financial information of the subsidiary companies is disclosed in the Annual Report in compliance with the said circular. The Company will make available the annual accounts of the subsidiary companies and the related detailed information to any member of the Company who may be interested in obtaining the same. The annual accounts of the subsidiary companies will also be kept open for inspection at the Registered Office of the Company and that of the respective subsidiary companies. The Consolidated Financial Statements presented by the Company include the financial results of its subsidiary companies.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

A report on Corporate Governance as stipulated under Clause 49 of the Listing Agreement forms part of the Annual Report.

The certificate from the Auditors of the company M/s Haribhakti & Co confirming compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance is attached to this Report.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Your Directors confirm that:

1. in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

2. the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year ended March 31, 2014 and of the loss of the Company for that year;

3. the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

4. the Directors have prepared the accounts on a going concern basis.

FIXED DEPOSITS

At the close of the year, there were no fixed deposits due for payment that remained either unclaimed or unpaid. There were no claims as against the deposits outstanding as at the close of the year and the Company had complied with all the requirements of the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 1975.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY

The particulars are as per Annexure A

TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNING & OUTGO

The particulars are as per Annexure B

DIRECTORS

Mr. Sanjay N. Mehta, Non Executive Directors and Mr. Kamlesh M. Patel, Independent Directors of the Company who retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offers himself for reappointment. The retirement of Director by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting is determined in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 and the Companies Act, 2013.

Mr. Kamlesh M. Patel, Mr. Shyamal Ghosh, Mr. N Gopalaswami and Dr. Sushil K. Shah retire at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The Company has received requisite notices in writing from members proposing them as Independent Directors.

Changes during the year

1. Ms. Lataben P. Desai stepped down from Directorship with effect from May 15, 2013.

2. Dr. Madhukanta T. Patel retired from Directorship with effect from July 01, 2013 upon completion of her tenure as Whole Time Director of the Company.

3. Dr. Pradip K. Desai was reappointed as Whole Time Director of the Company with effect from April 01, 2013 for further period of three years.

4. Mr. Veeral .P Desai was reappointed as Managing Director of the Company with effect from July 01, 2013 for further period of three years.

5. Mr. S. Sundaresan retired from Directorship with effect from July 27, 2013 upon completion of his tenure as an independent Director of the Company.

The Board places on record their appreciation of the valuable services rendered by all directors ceasing their office during their tenure on the Board.

The Board of Directors at its meeting held on March 21, 2014 has decided effect of increased remuneration of Dr. Pradip K Desai, Whole Time Director and Mr. Veeral P Desai, Managing Director subsequent to Central Government Approval shall not be given for the period upto March 31, 2014 and Dr. Pradip K Desai and Mr. Veeral P Desai shall continue to receive existing salary till March 31, 2014.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in this Report, particularly those which relate to Management Discussion and Analysis and the Corporate Governance Report, describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates and expectations may constitute "forward looking statement" within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those either expressed or implied in the statement depending on the circumstances.

AUDITORS AND AUDITORS REPORT

M/s. Haribhakti & Co, Chartered Accountants , the auditors of the company are eligible for their reappointment. The directors recommend their reappointment for the current year.

The Notes on accounts, referred to in the Auditors Report, are self explanatory and therefore do not call for any further comments.

COST AUDITORS

The Board has appointed Mr. V. M. Patel & Associates, Cost Accountants to carry out cost audit for the financial year 2014 – 15 subject to approval of the Central Government.

The Company is required to maintain cost records under Section 209(1)(d) of The Companies Act, 1956 as per notification of Ministry of Corporate Affairs(MCA) dated 03/06/2011 and 21/01/2012. The Company has submitted Cost Compliance Certificate as well as Cost Audit Report to Ministry of Corporate affairs on 25/09/2013 for the year 2012 – 13. The Company had appointed M/s. Y. R. Doshi & Associates, Cost Accountants to conduct cost audit for the year 2013 – 14.

ACKNOWLEDGMENT

Your Directors are happy to place on record their appreciation of the whole-hearted co-operation and hard work of all members of SPAN family.

The Directors would like to place on record a deep sense of gratitude to the State Bank of India & IDBI Bank and Government Authorities for their co-operation and assistance rendered to the Company.