Span Divergent CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Oct 202421 Oct 2024
Span Divergent Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1 The unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 2 along with other items of agenda if any Board Meeting Outcome for Span Divergent Limited - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On October 28, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024) Revised Outcome of Board Meeting for Span Divergent Limited Board Meeting Held On October 28, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/10/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Span Divergent Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The un audited Standalone and consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. 2. Re-appointment of Mr. Paras Desai (DIN: 08293906) as a Chief Financial Officer and Whole time Director of the Company. 3. Re-appointment of Mr. Viral Desai (DIN: 00029219) as a Managing Director of the Company. 4. The payment of Remuneration to Ms. Sujata Desai Chief Operating Officer of the Company. 5. The Revised Notice for the 44th Annual General Meeting of the Company. 6. Other items of agenda SPAN DIVERGENT LIMITED - OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON AUGUST 13, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting16 May 20248 May 2024
Span Divergent Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results and Auditors report of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024 together with the draft Directors Report. 2. To consider and/or recommend dividend if any. 3. To consider and approve appointment of secretarial auditor for FY 2024 - 2025 4. To consider and approve appointment of Internal Auditor for FY 2024 - 2025 5. To decide the date time and venue of Annual General Meeting of the Company. 6. Closure of the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books in connection with Annual General Meeting of the Company. 7. To consider and approve notice convening 44th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company. 8. Other items of agenda Span Divergent Limited - Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 16, 2024 In view of accumulated losses and with a view to conserve resources considering future plans of the Company, Board did not recommend dividend for the year ended on March 31, 2024. Span Divergent Limited - Results for the year ended on March 31, 2024 Span Divergent Limited - Intimation for Appointment of Internal Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
Span Divergent Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023 2. To consider and approve Sale of Companys Immovable Property 3. To consider and approve reconstitution/dissolution of various committee of the Board of Directors of the Company 4. To consider closure of Companys Subsidiary LLP namely Desai Farmharvest LLP 5. To consider and take note the retirement of Independent Directors 6. Others items of agenda Span Divergent Limited - Information regarding Change in Directors of the Company Span Divergent Limited - Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 12, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024) Span Divergent Limited - Intimation for Appointment of Chairman (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

