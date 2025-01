AGM 26/09/2024 Span Divergent Limited- Proceeding of the 44th Annual General Meeting of the company held on September 26, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.09.2024) Span Divergent Limited- E-voting Result and scrutinizers Report for 44th Annual General Meeting held on September 26, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/09/2024)