SPS International Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.24
4.24
3.23
3.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.58
-0.23
-0.11
2.16
Net Worth
3.66
4.01
3.12
5.39
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0.73
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.27
Total Liabilities
3.66
4.01
3.12
6.39
Fixed Assets
0.03
0.03
0
1.79
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.5
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0.06
Networking Capital
0.41
0.39
2.82
4
Inventories
0
0
0
1.55
Inventory Days
0
323.89
Sundry Debtors
0
0
1
1.39
Debtor Days
471.05
290.46
Other Current Assets
0.45
0.42
1.87
1.21
Sundry Creditors
-0.02
0
-0.01
-0.07
Creditor Days
4.71
14.62
Other Current Liabilities
-0.02
-0.03
-0.04
-0.08
Cash
2.72
3.59
0.28
0.54
Total Assets
3.66
4.01
3.1
6.39
