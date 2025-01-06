iifl-logo-icon 1
SPS International Ltd Balance Sheet

39.14
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.24

4.24

3.23

3.23

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.58

-0.23

-0.11

2.16

Net Worth

3.66

4.01

3.12

5.39

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0.73

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0.27

Total Liabilities

3.66

4.01

3.12

6.39

Fixed Assets

0.03

0.03

0

1.79

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.5

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0.06

Networking Capital

0.41

0.39

2.82

4

Inventories

0

0

0

1.55

Inventory Days

0

323.89

Sundry Debtors

0

0

1

1.39

Debtor Days

471.05

290.46

Other Current Assets

0.45

0.42

1.87

1.21

Sundry Creditors

-0.02

0

-0.01

-0.07

Creditor Days

4.71

14.62

Other Current Liabilities

-0.02

-0.03

-0.04

-0.08

Cash

2.72

3.59

0.28

0.54

Total Assets

3.66

4.01

3.1

6.39

