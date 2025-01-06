iifl-logo-icon 1
SPS International Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

39.14
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0.77

1.74

26.23

9.48

yoy growth (%)

-55.63

-93.34

176.55

-14.76

Raw materials

-1.87

-1.59

-17.42

-5.43

As % of sales

241.48

91.56

66.42

57.33

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.19

-1.41

-1.56

As % of sales

6.17

11.21

5.39

16.54

Other costs

-1.49

-1.14

-8.2

-3.7

As % of sales (Other Cost)

193.52

65.35

31.25

39.08

Operating profit

-2.64

-1.19

-0.8

-1.22

OPM

-341.17

-68.13

-3.06

-12.96

Depreciation

-0.12

-0.5

-0.83

-0.26

Interest expense

-0.02

-0.15

-0.32

-0.07

Other income

0.52

0.19

1.53

1.91

Profit before tax

-2.27

-1.66

-0.43

0.34

Taxes

0

0

-0.14

0

Tax rate

0

0

33.4

-2.33

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-2.27

-1.66

-0.58

0.33

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-2.27

-1.66

-0.58

0.33

yoy growth (%)

36.8

182.88

-273.87

163.73

NPM

-293.15

-95.06

-2.23

3.55

QUICKLINKS FOR SPS International Ltd

