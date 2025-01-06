Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.77
1.74
26.23
9.48
yoy growth (%)
-55.63
-93.34
176.55
-14.76
Raw materials
-1.87
-1.59
-17.42
-5.43
As % of sales
241.48
91.56
66.42
57.33
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.19
-1.41
-1.56
As % of sales
6.17
11.21
5.39
16.54
Other costs
-1.49
-1.14
-8.2
-3.7
As % of sales (Other Cost)
193.52
65.35
31.25
39.08
Operating profit
-2.64
-1.19
-0.8
-1.22
OPM
-341.17
-68.13
-3.06
-12.96
Depreciation
-0.12
-0.5
-0.83
-0.26
Interest expense
-0.02
-0.15
-0.32
-0.07
Other income
0.52
0.19
1.53
1.91
Profit before tax
-2.27
-1.66
-0.43
0.34
Taxes
0
0
-0.14
0
Tax rate
0
0
33.4
-2.33
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-2.27
-1.66
-0.58
0.33
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-2.27
-1.66
-0.58
0.33
yoy growth (%)
36.8
182.88
-273.87
163.73
NPM
-293.15
-95.06
-2.23
3.55
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.