SPS International Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Jun-2011
Gross Sales
3.21
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
3.21
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.15
Total Income
3.36
Total Expenditure
3.09
PBIDT
0.27
Interest
0.11
PBDT
0.16
Depreciation
0.1
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
0.03
Deferred Tax
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.03
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.03
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.03
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.08
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
3.23
Public Shareholding (Number)
19,72,739
Public Shareholding (%)
61.15
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
12,53,161
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
38.85
PBIDTM(%)
8.41
PBDTM(%)
4.98
PATM(%)
0.93
