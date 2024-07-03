Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹39.14
Prev. Close₹39.14
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.1
Day's High₹39.14
Day's Low₹39.14
52 Week's High₹39.14
52 Week's Low₹31.59
Book Value₹8.3
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)16.59
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.24
4.24
3.23
3.23
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.58
-0.23
-0.11
2.16
Net Worth
3.66
4.01
3.12
5.39
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.77
1.74
26.23
9.48
yoy growth (%)
-55.63
-93.34
176.55
-14.76
Raw materials
-1.87
-1.59
-17.42
-5.43
As % of sales
241.48
91.56
66.42
57.33
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.19
-1.41
-1.56
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-2.27
-1.66
-0.43
0.34
Depreciation
-0.12
-0.5
-0.83
-0.26
Tax paid
0
0
-0.14
0
Working capital
-1.23
-0.32
0.51
0.99
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-55.63
-93.34
176.55
-14.76
Op profit growth
122.11
47.76
-34.51
-275.52
EBIT growth
49.4
1,245.13
-126.26
53.11
Net profit growth
36.8
182.88
-273.87
163.73
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
12.05
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
12.05
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.37
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Rahul Jain
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Rohit Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
Amit Kumar Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kiran Arora
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Saurabh Gupta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by SPS International Ltd
Summary
SPS International Ltd was originally incorporated under the name of SPS Data Products Private Limited on 18 January, 1993. The Company is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), with the main object to act as consultant and advisors for all kinds of accounts, Finance, Issue of Shares, and Company Secretarial Work and to undertake all the above and allied jobs on assignment. Consequently, upon name change it was registered under the name of SPS Data Products Limited on 22nd May 1995. Presently it is carrying printing facilities for printing of OMR Stationery, Confidential & Examination material required for its business. The Company is also engaged in scanning of OMR Answer sheets, data processing & result preparation of various Government and alike institutions. Now the activities of Company are covering the data entry and processing through Optical Mark Readers, Image Scanners and through Advance Customized Software and supplies related to these services.The Company, an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified is authorized distributor of SCANTRON, USA (formerly Pearson Assessments), products for India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Bhutan. It is serving the significant and important segments of education, recruitment, entrance tests and assessment and complex data management markets.The Company was associated with the growing capital market of the country by providing services as Registrar to Public Issue and Share Transfer Agents. Since then, the Company
The VK Global Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹39.14 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of VK Global Industries Ltd is ₹16.59 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of VK Global Industries Ltd is 0 and 4.72 as of 30 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a VK Global Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of VK Global Industries Ltd is ₹31.59 and ₹39.14 as of 30 Dec ‘24
VK Global Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.44%, 3 Years at 98.56%, 1 Year at 23.20%, 6 Month at 9.94%, 3 Month at 4.99% and 1 Month at 0.00%.
