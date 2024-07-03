iifl-logo-icon 1
SPS International Ltd Share Price

39.14
(0.00%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open39.14
  • Day's High39.14
  • 52 Wk High39.14
  • Prev. Close39.14
  • Day's Low39.14
  • 52 Wk Low 31.59
  • Turnover (lac)0.1
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value8.3
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)16.59
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

SPS International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

39.14

Prev. Close

39.14

Turnover(Lac.)

0.1

Day's High

39.14

Day's Low

39.14

52 Week's High

39.14

52 Week's Low

31.59

Book Value

8.3

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

16.59

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

SPS International Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

No Record Found

VK Global Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:29 AM

06 Jan, 2025|11:29 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 57.30%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 57.30%

Non-Promoter- 42.69%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 42.69%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

SPS International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.24

4.24

3.23

3.23

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.58

-0.23

-0.11

2.16

Net Worth

3.66

4.01

3.12

5.39

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0.77

1.74

26.23

9.48

yoy growth (%)

-55.63

-93.34

176.55

-14.76

Raw materials

-1.87

-1.59

-17.42

-5.43

As % of sales

241.48

91.56

66.42

57.33

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.19

-1.41

-1.56

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-2.27

-1.66

-0.43

0.34

Depreciation

-0.12

-0.5

-0.83

-0.26

Tax paid

0

0

-0.14

0

Working capital

-1.23

-0.32

0.51

0.99

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-55.63

-93.34

176.55

-14.76

Op profit growth

122.11

47.76

-34.51

-275.52

EBIT growth

49.4

1,245.13

-126.26

53.11

Net profit growth

36.8

182.88

-273.87

163.73

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2011

Gross Sales

12.05

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

12.05

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0.37

View Annually Results

SPS International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT SPS International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Rahul Jain

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Rohit Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

Amit Kumar Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kiran Arora

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Saurabh Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by SPS International Ltd

Summary

Summary

SPS International Ltd was originally incorporated under the name of SPS Data Products Private Limited on 18 January, 1993. The Company is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), with the main object to act as consultant and advisors for all kinds of accounts, Finance, Issue of Shares, and Company Secretarial Work and to undertake all the above and allied jobs on assignment. Consequently, upon name change it was registered under the name of SPS Data Products Limited on 22nd May 1995. Presently it is carrying printing facilities for printing of OMR Stationery, Confidential & Examination material required for its business. The Company is also engaged in scanning of OMR Answer sheets, data processing & result preparation of various Government and alike institutions. Now the activities of Company are covering the data entry and processing through Optical Mark Readers, Image Scanners and through Advance Customized Software and supplies related to these services.The Company, an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified is authorized distributor of SCANTRON, USA (formerly Pearson Assessments), products for India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Bhutan. It is serving the significant and important segments of education, recruitment, entrance tests and assessment and complex data management markets.The Company was associated with the growing capital market of the country by providing services as Registrar to Public Issue and Share Transfer Agents. Since then, the Company
Company FAQs

What is the VK Global Industries Ltd share price today?

The VK Global Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹39.14 today.

What is the Market Cap of VK Global Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of VK Global Industries Ltd is ₹16.59 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of VK Global Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of VK Global Industries Ltd is 0 and 4.72 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of VK Global Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a VK Global Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of VK Global Industries Ltd is ₹31.59 and ₹39.14 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of VK Global Industries Ltd?

VK Global Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.44%, 3 Years at 98.56%, 1 Year at 23.20%, 6 Month at 9.94%, 3 Month at 4.99% and 1 Month at 0.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of VK Global Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of VK Global Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 57.30 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 42.70 %

