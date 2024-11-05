iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

SPS International Ltd Board Meeting

41.09
(4.98%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

SPS Intl. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting5 Nov 202428 Oct 2024
SPS INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To Consider Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter/Half-Year ended as on 30th September 2024 Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter/ half- year ended on 30th September,2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/11/2024)
Board Meeting20 Aug 202414 Aug 2024
SPS INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the proposal of funds raising through preferential issue & determination of issue price 2. the proposal for change in the name of the Company 3. Any other business agenda with the permission of Chairperson. The Board has approved the issuance of Equity Shares on the Preferential Basis, subject to the approval of shareholders. The Board has approved to change of name of the Company, subject to the approval of shareholders, Regulatory Authorities etc. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.08.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
SPS INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited financial results for the first quarter that ended on 30th June 2024 alongwith limited review report of the auditors thereon. 2. To consider discuss and Approve a new line of business in the Hydropronic Agriculture Sector subject to alteration in the object clause of the Memorandum of Association. 3. To consider evaluate and approve the proposal for raising funds by way of issue of securities ( including convertibile and non- convertibile ) on a preferential/ Private placement basis to Promotes /Promoter group and any other individual institutions and for determination of issue price subject to statutory/ regulatory compliance as may be required. 1. To consider & approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June, 2024 2. To consider & approve the proposal for a new line of business in Hydroponic Agriculture Sector 3. To consider, discuss & approve the proposal of fund raising and other business agenda thereof (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting6 May 202429 Apr 2024
SPS INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter/year ended 31st March 2024 Outcome of Meeting of the Board of Directors of SPS International Limited to approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter & Year ended 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.05.2024)
Board Meeting24 Jan 202416 Jan 2024
SPS INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended as on 31st December 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting to consider and adopt the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31st December, 2023 Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31/12/2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/01/2024) Filing of Revised Limited Review Report with respect to the outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of SPS International Limited held on Wednesday, 24th January 2024 in terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/03/2024)

SPS Intl.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR SPS International Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.