Board Meeting 5 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

SPS INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To Consider Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter/Half-Year ended as on 30th September 2024 Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter/ half- year ended on 30th September,2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/11/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Aug 2024 14 Aug 2024

SPS INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the proposal of funds raising through preferential issue & determination of issue price 2. the proposal for change in the name of the Company 3. Any other business agenda with the permission of Chairperson. The Board has approved the issuance of Equity Shares on the Preferential Basis, subject to the approval of shareholders. The Board has approved to change of name of the Company, subject to the approval of shareholders, Regulatory Authorities etc. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.08.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

SPS INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited financial results for the first quarter that ended on 30th June 2024 alongwith limited review report of the auditors thereon. 2. To consider discuss and Approve a new line of business in the Hydropronic Agriculture Sector subject to alteration in the object clause of the Memorandum of Association. 3. To consider evaluate and approve the proposal for raising funds by way of issue of securities ( including convertibile and non- convertibile ) on a preferential/ Private placement basis to Promotes /Promoter group and any other individual institutions and for determination of issue price subject to statutory/ regulatory compliance as may be required. 1. To consider & approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June, 2024 2. To consider & approve the proposal for a new line of business in Hydroponic Agriculture Sector 3. To consider, discuss & approve the proposal of fund raising and other business agenda thereof (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 6 May 2024 29 Apr 2024

SPS INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter/year ended 31st March 2024 Outcome of Meeting of the Board of Directors of SPS International Limited to approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter & Year ended 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.05.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jan 2024 16 Jan 2024