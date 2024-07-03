SPS International Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
12.05
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
12.05
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.37
Total Income
12.43
Total Expenditure
11.48
PBIDT
0.93
Interest
0.28
PBDT
0.66
Depreciation
0.52
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
0.05
Deferred Tax
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.07
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.07
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.07
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.23
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
3.23
Public Shareholding (Number)
20,07,041
Public Shareholding (%)
62.22
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
12,18,859
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
37.77
PBIDTM(%)
7.8
PBDTM(%)
5.47
PATM(%)
0.66
