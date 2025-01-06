SPS International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-2.27
-1.66
-0.43
0.34
Depreciation
-0.12
-0.5
-0.83
-0.26
Tax paid
0
0
-0.14
0
Working capital
-1.23
-0.32
0.51
0.99
Other operating items
Operating
-3.62
-2.49
-0.91
1.06
Capital expenditure
-2.98
-2.09
-1.34
0.08
Free cash flow
-6.6
-4.58
-2.25
1.15
Equity raised
4.32
7.64
6.84
4.17
Investing
0
0
-0.31
0.03
Financing
0.73
0.73
0.6
0.88
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1.55
3.78
4.88
6.23
