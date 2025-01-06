iifl-logo-icon 1
SPS International Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-2.27

-1.66

-0.43

0.34

Depreciation

-0.12

-0.5

-0.83

-0.26

Tax paid

0

0

-0.14

0

Working capital

-1.23

-0.32

0.51

0.99

Other operating items

Operating

-3.62

-2.49

-0.91

1.06

Capital expenditure

-2.98

-2.09

-1.34

0.08

Free cash flow

-6.6

-4.58

-2.25

1.15

Equity raised

4.32

7.64

6.84

4.17

Investing

0

0

-0.31

0.03

Financing

0.73

0.73

0.6

0.88

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-1.55

3.78

4.88

6.23

