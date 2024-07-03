iifl-logo-icon 1
SPS International Ltd Company Summary

41.09
(4.98%)
Jan 13, 2025

SPS International Ltd Summary

SPS International Ltd was originally incorporated under the name of SPS Data Products Private Limited on 18 January, 1993. The Company is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), with the main object to act as consultant and advisors for all kinds of accounts, Finance, Issue of Shares, and Company Secretarial Work and to undertake all the above and allied jobs on assignment. Consequently, upon name change it was registered under the name of SPS Data Products Limited on 22nd May 1995. Presently it is carrying printing facilities for printing of OMR Stationery, Confidential & Examination material required for its business. The Company is also engaged in scanning of OMR Answer sheets, data processing & result preparation of various Government and alike institutions. Now the activities of Company are covering the data entry and processing through Optical Mark Readers, Image Scanners and through Advance Customized Software and supplies related to these services.The Company, an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified is authorized distributor of SCANTRON, USA (formerly Pearson Assessments), products for India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Bhutan. It is serving the significant and important segments of education, recruitment, entrance tests and assessment and complex data management markets.The Company was associated with the growing capital market of the country by providing services as Registrar to Public Issue and Share Transfer Agents. Since then, the Company has been providing specialized services in the field of designing and confidential printing of OMR and Image Stationery, besides allied stationery like brochures, answer booklets, admit cards, envelopes and other materials. It further specialized in printing barcodes and litho codes data from customer databases etc. on OMR/ICR forms. It has track record of growth due to satisfied customers and completion in projects for a couple of years.

