|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|24 Sep 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 34 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby submit the Annual Report 2023-24 along with Notice of the 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024. Read less.. Pursuant to Regulation 34 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby submit the Annual Report 2023-24 along with Notice of the 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.08.2024) The Proceedings/Outcome of 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company held today is attached. Intimation Under Regulation 30 for Change of name of Company Approval for offer, issue and allot 550000 Equity Shares on Preferential Basis in the 31st Annual General Meeting held today. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.09.2024)
