Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.64
8.64
8.64
8.64
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.58
-6.29
-3.99
-2.96
Net Worth
2.06
2.35
4.65
5.68
Minority Interest
Debt
2.04
3.41
4.42
5.15
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
4.11
5.76
9.07
10.83
Fixed Assets
0.11
0.12
0.13
0.14
Intangible Assets
Investments
5.99
4.61
5.88
5.22
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.36
0.03
0.21
Networking Capital
-2.19
0.39
2.53
4.56
Inventories
8.24
8.24
8.24
8.24
Inventory Days
3,382.79
Sundry Debtors
0.13
0.31
0.24
0.15
Debtor Days
61.58
Other Current Assets
2.42
2.07
1.76
2.14
Sundry Creditors
-0.05
-0.4
-0.3
-0.28
Creditor Days
114.94
Other Current Liabilities
-12.93
-9.83
-7.41
-5.69
Cash
0.2
0.29
0.51
0.7
Total Assets
4.11
5.77
9.08
10.83
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.