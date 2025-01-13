iifl-logo-icon 1
Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd Balance Sheet

32.97
(-0.24%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:37:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.64

8.64

8.64

8.64

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6.58

-6.29

-3.99

-2.96

Net Worth

2.06

2.35

4.65

5.68

Minority Interest

Debt

2.04

3.41

4.42

5.15

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.01

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

4.11

5.76

9.07

10.83

Fixed Assets

0.11

0.12

0.13

0.14

Intangible Assets

Investments

5.99

4.61

5.88

5.22

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.36

0.03

0.21

Networking Capital

-2.19

0.39

2.53

4.56

Inventories

8.24

8.24

8.24

8.24

Inventory Days

3,382.79

Sundry Debtors

0.13

0.31

0.24

0.15

Debtor Days

61.58

Other Current Assets

2.42

2.07

1.76

2.14

Sundry Creditors

-0.05

-0.4

-0.3

-0.28

Creditor Days

114.94

Other Current Liabilities

-12.93

-9.83

-7.41

-5.69

Cash

0.2

0.29

0.51

0.7

Total Assets

4.11

5.77

9.08

10.83

