Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
0.9
0.84
0.83
0.75
1.87
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.9
0.84
0.83
0.75
1.87
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
39.89
0.08
38.12
8.91
0.09
Total Income
40.78
0.93
38.94
9.66
1.96
Total Expenditure
1.72
1.6
1.78
1.77
5.6
PBIDT
39.07
-0.67
37.17
7.9
-3.64
Interest
0.26
0.3
0.35
0.36
0.45
PBDT
38.81
-0.97
36.82
7.54
-4.1
Depreciation
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.02
0.04
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
38.8
-0.98
36.8
7.52
-4.14
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
38.8
-0.98
36.8
7.52
-4.14
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
38.8
-0.98
36.8
7.52
-4.14
EPS (Unit Curr.)
44.89
-1.13
42.58
8.7
-4.78
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
8.64
8.64
8.64
8.64
8.64
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
4,341.11
-79.76
4,478.31
1,053.33
-194.65
PBDTM(%)
4,312.22
-115.47
4,436.14
1,005.33
-219.25
PATM(%)
4,311.11
-116.66
4,433.73
1,002.66
-221.39
