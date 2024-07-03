iifl-logo-icon 1
Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd Nine Monthly Results

34.99
(3.52%)
Jan 9, 2025|09:03:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

0.9

0.84

0.83

0.75

1.87

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.9

0.84

0.83

0.75

1.87

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

39.89

0.08

38.12

8.91

0.09

Total Income

40.78

0.93

38.94

9.66

1.96

Total Expenditure

1.72

1.6

1.78

1.77

5.6

PBIDT

39.07

-0.67

37.17

7.9

-3.64

Interest

0.26

0.3

0.35

0.36

0.45

PBDT

38.81

-0.97

36.82

7.54

-4.1

Depreciation

0.01

0.01

0.02

0.02

0.04

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

38.8

-0.98

36.8

7.52

-4.14

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

38.8

-0.98

36.8

7.52

-4.14

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

38.8

-0.98

36.8

7.52

-4.14

EPS (Unit Curr.)

44.89

-1.13

42.58

8.7

-4.78

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

8.64

8.64

8.64

8.64

8.64

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

4,341.11

-79.76

4,478.31

1,053.33

-194.65

PBDTM(%)

4,312.22

-115.47

4,436.14

1,005.33

-219.25

PATM(%)

4,311.11

-116.66

4,433.73

1,002.66

-221.39

