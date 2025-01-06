iifl-logo-icon 1
Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

32.84
(-1.47%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:45:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd

Steel Strips Inf FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.1

32.7

-2.1

-0.8

Depreciation

-0.02

-71.93

-0.07

-0.12

Tax paid

0

-9.25

0

-0.02

Working capital

0.26

-7.01

-2.77

3.3

Other operating items

Operating

0.12

-55.49

-4.94

2.34

Capital expenditure

-0.03

0

0

0.05

Free cash flow

0.09

-55.49

-4.94

2.39

Equity raised

-6.65

-25.24

8.99

9.71

Investing

1.08

-2.55

-0.9

2.35

Financing

9.99

12.18

15.64

4.47

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

4.51

-71.11

18.77

18.93

