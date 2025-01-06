Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.1
32.7
-2.1
-0.8
Depreciation
-0.02
-71.93
-0.07
-0.12
Tax paid
0
-9.25
0
-0.02
Working capital
0.26
-7.01
-2.77
3.3
Other operating items
Operating
0.12
-55.49
-4.94
2.34
Capital expenditure
-0.03
0
0
0.05
Free cash flow
0.09
-55.49
-4.94
2.39
Equity raised
-6.65
-25.24
8.99
9.71
Investing
1.08
-2.55
-0.9
2.35
Financing
9.99
12.18
15.64
4.47
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
4.51
-71.11
18.77
18.93
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.