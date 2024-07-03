Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹37
Prev. Close₹33.33
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.1
Day's High₹37
Day's Low₹30
52 Week's High₹42.93
52 Week's Low₹26.1
Book Value₹2.01
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)28.37
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.64
8.64
8.64
8.64
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.58
-6.29
-3.99
-2.96
Net Worth
2.06
2.35
4.65
5.68
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.88
1,563.34
1.89
3.52
yoy growth (%)
-99.94
82,563.34
-46.41
-41.25
Raw materials
0
-966.26
0
-0.13
As % of sales
0
61.8
0
3.95
Employee costs
-0.86
-156.14
-0.97
-0.8
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.1
32.7
-2.1
-0.8
Depreciation
-0.02
-71.93
-0.07
-0.12
Tax paid
0
-9.25
0
-0.02
Working capital
0.26
-7.01
-2.77
3.3
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-99.94
82,563.34
-46.41
-41.25
Op profit growth
-100.82
-10,033.48
524.67
-107.94
EBIT growth
-99.67
-10,933.67
-444.06
-90.71
Net profit growth
-100.46
-1,216.14
134.31
-133.24
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1.22
1.11
1.11
0.89
2.34
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.22
1.11
1.11
0.89
2.34
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
26.94
0.04
32.4
15.22
0.14
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
R K Garg
Independent Non Exe. Director
S S Virdi
Managing Director
Sanjay Garg
Independent Non Exe. Director
Surinder Kumar Bansal
Non Executive Director
H K Singhal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Manju Lakhanpal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Deepika Gupta
Independent Director
Virander Kumar Arya
Independent Director
Tejinder Kaur
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd
Summary
Steel Strips Infrastructures Limited (Formerly known as Steel Strips & Tubes Ltd) was incorporated in 1973. The Company is engaged in infrastructure, real estate, trading and commission agency business.
Read More
The Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹32.84 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd is ₹28.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd is 0 and 16.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd is ₹26.1 and ₹42.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.02%, 3 Years at -6.33%, 1 Year at 5.81%, 6 Month at 4.91%, 3 Month at -0.54% and 1 Month at 0.76%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.