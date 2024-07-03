iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd Share Price

32.84
(-1.47%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open37
  • Day's High37
  • 52 Wk High42.93
  • Prev. Close33.33
  • Day's Low30
  • 52 Wk Low 26.1
  • Turnover (lac)5.1
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value2.01
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)28.37
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

37

Prev. Close

33.33

Turnover(Lac.)

5.1

Day's High

37

Day's Low

30

52 Week's High

42.93

52 Week's Low

26.1

Book Value

2.01

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

28.37

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd Corporate Action

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Aug, 2024

arrow

Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:27 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.22%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.22%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 49.74%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.64

8.64

8.64

8.64

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6.58

-6.29

-3.99

-2.96

Net Worth

2.06

2.35

4.65

5.68

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.88

1,563.34

1.89

3.52

yoy growth (%)

-99.94

82,563.34

-46.41

-41.25

Raw materials

0

-966.26

0

-0.13

As % of sales

0

61.8

0

3.95

Employee costs

-0.86

-156.14

-0.97

-0.8

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.1

32.7

-2.1

-0.8

Depreciation

-0.02

-71.93

-0.07

-0.12

Tax paid

0

-9.25

0

-0.02

Working capital

0.26

-7.01

-2.77

3.3

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-99.94

82,563.34

-46.41

-41.25

Op profit growth

-100.82

-10,033.48

524.67

-107.94

EBIT growth

-99.67

-10,933.67

-444.06

-90.71

Net profit growth

-100.46

-1,216.14

134.31

-133.24

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1.22

1.11

1.11

0.89

2.34

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.22

1.11

1.11

0.89

2.34

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

26.94

0.04

32.4

15.22

0.14

View Annually Results

Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

R K Garg

Independent Non Exe. Director

S S Virdi

Managing Director

Sanjay Garg

Independent Non Exe. Director

Surinder Kumar Bansal

Non Executive Director

H K Singhal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Manju Lakhanpal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Deepika Gupta

Independent Director

Virander Kumar Arya

Independent Director

Tejinder Kaur

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd

Summary

Steel Strips Infrastructures Limited (Formerly known as Steel Strips & Tubes Ltd) was incorporated in 1973. The Company is engaged in infrastructure, real estate, trading and commission agency business.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd share price today?

The Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹32.84 today.

What is the Market Cap of Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd is ₹28.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd is 0 and 16.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd is ₹26.1 and ₹42.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd?

Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.02%, 3 Years at -6.33%, 1 Year at 5.81%, 6 Month at 4.91%, 3 Month at -0.54% and 1 Month at 0.76%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.22 %
Institutions - 0.03 %
Public - 49.75 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.