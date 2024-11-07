STEEL STRIPS INFRASTRUCTURES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 and Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. 30/05/2024 at Chandigarh, approved the following: - Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Report for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 (Copy of Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results and Auditors Report along with declaration of unmodified opinion is attached herewith). - Appointment of M/s S.K. Sikka & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary as the Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2024-2025. - Appointment of M/s Gupta Abhinav & Associates, Chartered Accountants an Internal Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2024-2025. The meeting commenced at 3.30 p.m. and concluded at 4.05 p.m. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)