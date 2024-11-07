|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|7 Nov 2024
|28 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results Board of Directors in their meeting held on 07/11/2024 approved unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|STEEL STRIPS INFRASTRUCTURES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for quarter ended 30.06.2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. 13.08.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|STEEL STRIPS INFRASTRUCTURES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024. Pursuant to Regulation 33 and Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today i.e. 30/05/2024 at Chandigarh, approved the following: - Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Report for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 (Copy of Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results and Auditors Report along with declaration of unmodified opinion is attached herewith). - Appointment of M/s S.K. Sikka & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary as the Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2024-2025. - Appointment of M/s Gupta Abhinav & Associates, Chartered Accountants an Internal Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2024-2025. The meeting commenced at 3.30 p.m. and concluded at 4.05 p.m. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|STEEL STRIPS INFRASTRUCTURES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14.02.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
