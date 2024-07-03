Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
0.32
0.31
0.33
0.31
0.32
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.32
0.31
0.33
0.31
0.32
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0.02
0.03
24.68
Total Income
0.32
0.31
0.35
0.34
25
Total Expenditure
0.68
2.43
13.55
6.92
0.6
PBIDT
-0.36
-2.12
-13.2
-6.58
24.4
Interest
0.04
0.06
0.07
0.08
0.09
PBDT
-0.4
-2.18
-13.27
-6.66
24.31
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.4
-2.18
-13.27
-6.66
24.31
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.4
-2.18
-13.27
-6.66
24.31
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.4
-2.18
-13.27
-6.66
24.31
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.46
-2.52
-15.35
-7.7
28.13
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
8.64
8.64
8.64
8.64
8.64
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-112.5
-683.87
-4,000
-2,122.58
7,625
PBDTM(%)
-125
-703.22
-4,021.21
-2,148.38
7,596.87
PATM(%)
-125
-703.22
-4,021.21
-2,148.38
7,596.87
