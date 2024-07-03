iifl-logo-icon 1
Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd Quarterly Results

33.44
(2.17%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

0.32

0.31

0.33

0.31

0.32

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.32

0.31

0.33

0.31

0.32

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0.02

0.03

24.68

Total Income

0.32

0.31

0.35

0.34

25

Total Expenditure

0.68

2.43

13.55

6.92

0.6

PBIDT

-0.36

-2.12

-13.2

-6.58

24.4

Interest

0.04

0.06

0.07

0.08

0.09

PBDT

-0.4

-2.18

-13.27

-6.66

24.31

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.4

-2.18

-13.27

-6.66

24.31

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.4

-2.18

-13.27

-6.66

24.31

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.4

-2.18

-13.27

-6.66

24.31

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.46

-2.52

-15.35

-7.7

28.13

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

8.64

8.64

8.64

8.64

8.64

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-112.5

-683.87

-4,000

-2,122.58

7,625

PBDTM(%)

-125

-703.22

-4,021.21

-2,148.38

7,596.87

PATM(%)

-125

-703.22

-4,021.21

-2,148.38

7,596.87

QUICKLINKS FOR Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd

