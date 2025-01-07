iifl-logo-icon 1
Steel Strips Infrastructures Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.88

1,563.34

1.89

3.52

yoy growth (%)

-99.94

82,563.34

-46.41

-41.25

Raw materials

0

-966.26

0

-0.13

As % of sales

0

61.8

0

3.95

Employee costs

-0.86

-156.14

-0.97

-0.8

As % of sales

97.05

9.98

51.44

22.8

Other costs

-1.43

-269.74

-2.64

-2.86

As % of sales (Other Cost)

161.2

17.25

139.67

81.05

Operating profit

-1.4

171.19

-1.72

-0.27

OPM

-158.25

10.95

-91.12

-7.81

Depreciation

-0.02

-71.93

-0.07

-0.12

Interest expense

-0.5

-88.66

-0.98

-1.13

Other income

1.82

22.11

0.67

0.72

Profit before tax

-0.1

32.7

-2.1

-0.8

Taxes

0

-9.25

0

-0.02

Tax rate

0

-28.29

-0.27

2.77

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.1

23.44

-2.1

-0.83

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-0.06

Net profit

-0.1

23.44

-2.1

-0.89

yoy growth (%)

-100.46

-1,216.14

134.31

-133.24

NPM

-12.23

1.49

-111.08

-25.4

