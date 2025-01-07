Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.88
1,563.34
1.89
3.52
yoy growth (%)
-99.94
82,563.34
-46.41
-41.25
Raw materials
0
-966.26
0
-0.13
As % of sales
0
61.8
0
3.95
Employee costs
-0.86
-156.14
-0.97
-0.8
As % of sales
97.05
9.98
51.44
22.8
Other costs
-1.43
-269.74
-2.64
-2.86
As % of sales (Other Cost)
161.2
17.25
139.67
81.05
Operating profit
-1.4
171.19
-1.72
-0.27
OPM
-158.25
10.95
-91.12
-7.81
Depreciation
-0.02
-71.93
-0.07
-0.12
Interest expense
-0.5
-88.66
-0.98
-1.13
Other income
1.82
22.11
0.67
0.72
Profit before tax
-0.1
32.7
-2.1
-0.8
Taxes
0
-9.25
0
-0.02
Tax rate
0
-28.29
-0.27
2.77
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.1
23.44
-2.1
-0.83
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-0.06
Net profit
-0.1
23.44
-2.1
-0.89
yoy growth (%)
-100.46
-1,216.14
134.31
-133.24
NPM
-12.23
1.49
-111.08
-25.4
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.