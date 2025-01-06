Sterling Green Woods Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.36
-1.59
0.04
-2.29
Depreciation
-0.57
-0.46
-0.68
-0.73
Tax paid
0.05
0.43
0.01
0.03
Working capital
0.37
1.41
2.83
-3.22
Other operating items
Operating
-0.51
-0.21
2.2
-6.2
Capital expenditure
-0.16
0.14
4.18
-0.19
Free cash flow
-0.67
-0.06
6.38
-6.39
Equity raised
27.39
30.15
29.65
29.19
Investing
0.01
0.03
0.03
0.4
Financing
19.38
14.58
7.92
1.93
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
46.1
44.69
43.99
25.13
