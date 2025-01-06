iifl-logo-icon 1
Sterling Green Woods Ltd Cash Flow Statement

51.69
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Sterling Green FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.36

-1.59

0.04

-2.29

Depreciation

-0.57

-0.46

-0.68

-0.73

Tax paid

0.05

0.43

0.01

0.03

Working capital

0.37

1.41

2.83

-3.22

Other operating items

Operating

-0.51

-0.21

2.2

-6.2

Capital expenditure

-0.16

0.14

4.18

-0.19

Free cash flow

-0.67

-0.06

6.38

-6.39

Equity raised

27.39

30.15

29.65

29.19

Investing

0.01

0.03

0.03

0.4

Financing

19.38

14.58

7.92

1.93

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

46.1

44.69

43.99

25.13

