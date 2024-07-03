iifl-logo-icon 1
Sterling Green Woods Ltd Nine Monthly Results

52
(2.50%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

1.75

2.28

1.11

1.76

2.18

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.75

2.28

1.11

1.76

2.18

Other Operating Income

0.58

0.2

0.19

0.24

0.25

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

Total Income

2.33

2.49

1.3

2

2.43

Total Expenditure

2.82

2.9

1.86

1.19

2.56

PBIDT

-0.49

-0.41

-0.56

0.8

-0.13

Interest

0.63

0.82

0.23

0.81

0.7

PBDT

-1.12

-1.23

-0.78

-0.01

-0.83

Depreciation

0.41

0.39

0.43

0.35

0.5

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-1.53

-1.62

-1.21

-0.36

-1.33

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1.53

-1.62

-1.21

-0.36

-1.33

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

-0.03

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.53

-1.62

-1.21

-0.33

-1.33

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-3.61

-3.83

-2.86

-0.84

-3.14

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

4.24

4.24

4.24

4.24

4.24

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-28

-17.98

-50.45

45.45

-5.96

PBDTM(%)

-64

-53.94

-70.27

-0.56

-38.07

PATM(%)

-87.42

-71.05

-109

-20.45

-61

Sterling Green: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sterling Green Woods Ltd

