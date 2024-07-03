Sterling Green Woods Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
1.75
2.28
1.11
1.76
2.18
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.75
2.28
1.11
1.76
2.18
Other Operating Income
0.58
0.2
0.19
0.24
0.25
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Total Income
2.33
2.49
1.3
2
2.43
Total Expenditure
2.82
2.9
1.86
1.19
2.56
PBIDT
-0.49
-0.41
-0.56
0.8
-0.13
Interest
0.63
0.82
0.23
0.81
0.7
PBDT
-1.12
-1.23
-0.78
-0.01
-0.83
Depreciation
0.41
0.39
0.43
0.35
0.5
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.53
-1.62
-1.21
-0.36
-1.33
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.53
-1.62
-1.21
-0.36
-1.33
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
-0.03
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.53
-1.62
-1.21
-0.33
-1.33
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-3.61
-3.83
-2.86
-0.84
-3.14
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
4.24
4.24
4.24
4.24
4.24
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-28
-17.98
-50.45
45.45
-5.96
PBDTM(%)
-64
-53.94
-70.27
-0.56
-38.07
PATM(%)
-87.42
-71.05
-109
-20.45
-61
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.