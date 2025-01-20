iifl-logo-icon 1
Sterling Green Woods Ltd Key Ratios

54.45
(4.71%)
Jan 20, 2025|01:44:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-24.36

7.35

-14.41

46.5

Op profit growth

-130.01

-64.31

-224.48

143.77

EBIT growth

-94.7

-66.04

-318.01

-4.17

Net profit growth

-72.48

-259.32

-285.29

-10,851.1

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

6.5

-16.38

-49.29

33.89

EBIT margin

-1.42

-20.42

-64.57

25.35

Net profit margin

-15.05

-41.38

27.88

-12.88

RoCE

-0.1

-2.11

-6.52

2.82

RoNW

-0.46

-1.61

0.96

-0.5

RoA

-0.27

-1.07

0.7

-0.35

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.75

-2.74

1.72

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-2.07

-3.8

0.01

-2.52

Book value per share

39.7

40.82

43.56

44.85

Valuation ratios

P/E

-12.54

-2.47

6.91

0

P/CEPS

-4.53

-1.78

841.39

-2.09

P/B

0.23

0.16

0.27

0.11

EV/EBIDTA

26.26

-119.34

-10.56

4.98

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-15.05

-26.92

-1.51

-233.96

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

25.48

26.98

80.71

79.71

Inventory days

587.04

392.63

284.23

186.58

Creditor days

-30.89

-113.73

-92.41

-25

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.08

0.56

2.86

-0.91

Net debt / equity

0.59

0.6

0.28

0.26

Net debt / op. profit

73.03

-22.86

-4.04

4.87

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-13.33

-15.47

-11.68

-7.67

Employee costs

-33.08

-49.35

-58.83

-32.32

Other costs

-47.08

-51.55

-78.77

-26.11

Sterling Green : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sterling Green Woods Ltd

