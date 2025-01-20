Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-24.36
7.35
-14.41
46.5
Op profit growth
-130.01
-64.31
-224.48
143.77
EBIT growth
-94.7
-66.04
-318.01
-4.17
Net profit growth
-72.48
-259.32
-285.29
-10,851.1
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
6.5
-16.38
-49.29
33.89
EBIT margin
-1.42
-20.42
-64.57
25.35
Net profit margin
-15.05
-41.38
27.88
-12.88
RoCE
-0.1
-2.11
-6.52
2.82
RoNW
-0.46
-1.61
0.96
-0.5
RoA
-0.27
-1.07
0.7
-0.35
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.75
-2.74
1.72
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-2.07
-3.8
0.01
-2.52
Book value per share
39.7
40.82
43.56
44.85
Valuation ratios
P/E
-12.54
-2.47
6.91
0
P/CEPS
-4.53
-1.78
841.39
-2.09
P/B
0.23
0.16
0.27
0.11
EV/EBIDTA
26.26
-119.34
-10.56
4.98
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-15.05
-26.92
-1.51
-233.96
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
25.48
26.98
80.71
79.71
Inventory days
587.04
392.63
284.23
186.58
Creditor days
-30.89
-113.73
-92.41
-25
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.08
0.56
2.86
-0.91
Net debt / equity
0.59
0.6
0.28
0.26
Net debt / op. profit
73.03
-22.86
-4.04
4.87
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-13.33
-15.47
-11.68
-7.67
Employee costs
-33.08
-49.35
-58.83
-32.32
Other costs
-47.08
-51.55
-78.77
-26.11
