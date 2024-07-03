Sterling Green Woods Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
0.28
0.01
0.15
0.57
0.47
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.28
0.01
0.15
0.57
0.47
Other Operating Income
0.01
0
0.01
0.02
0.01
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Total Income
0.29
0.01
0.17
0.59
0.48
Total Expenditure
0.3
0.51
0.63
0.97
0.91
PBIDT
0
-0.5
-0.47
-0.38
-0.43
Interest
0.31
0.3
0.42
0.21
0.21
PBDT
-0.31
-0.8
-0.89
-0.59
-0.63
Depreciation
0.04
0
0.12
0.14
0.14
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
-0.66
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.35
-0.8
-0.35
-0.73
-0.77
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.35
-0.8
-0.35
-0.73
-0.77
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.35
-0.8
-0.35
-0.73
-0.77
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.83
-1.89
-0.81
-1.72
-1.82
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
4.24
4.24
4.24
4.24
4.24
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
-5,000
-313.33
-66.66
-91.48
PBDTM(%)
-110.71
-8,000
-593.33
-103.5
-134.04
PATM(%)
-125
-8,000
-233.33
-128.07
-163.82
