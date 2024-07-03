iifl-logo-icon 1
Sterling Green Woods Ltd Quarterly Results

50.73
(-1.86%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

0.28

0.01

0.15

0.57

0.47

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.28

0.01

0.15

0.57

0.47

Other Operating Income

0.01

0

0.01

0.02

0.01

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

Total Income

0.29

0.01

0.17

0.59

0.48

Total Expenditure

0.3

0.51

0.63

0.97

0.91

PBIDT

0

-0.5

-0.47

-0.38

-0.43

Interest

0.31

0.3

0.42

0.21

0.21

PBDT

-0.31

-0.8

-0.89

-0.59

-0.63

Depreciation

0.04

0

0.12

0.14

0.14

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

-0.66

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.35

-0.8

-0.35

-0.73

-0.77

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.35

-0.8

-0.35

-0.73

-0.77

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.35

-0.8

-0.35

-0.73

-0.77

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.83

-1.89

-0.81

-1.72

-1.82

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

4.24

4.24

4.24

4.24

4.24

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0

-5,000

-313.33

-66.66

-91.48

PBDTM(%)

-110.71

-8,000

-593.33

-103.5

-134.04

PATM(%)

-125

-8,000

-233.33

-128.07

-163.82

Sterling Green: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sterling Green Woods Ltd

