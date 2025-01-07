iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sterling Green Woods Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

51
(-1.33%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:45:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sterling Green Woods Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.14

2.84

4.54

2.64

yoy growth (%)

-24.36

-37.5

71.8

-14.41

Raw materials

-0.28

-0.43

-0.41

-0.3

As % of sales

13.33

15.47

9.15

11.68

Employee costs

-0.7

-1.4

-1.41

-1.55

As % of sales

33.03

49.3

31.11

58.83

Other costs

-1

-1.45

-1.68

-2.06

As % of sales (Other Cost)

46.61

51.08

37.02

78.21

Operating profit

0.15

-0.45

1.03

-1.28

OPM

7.01

-15.87

22.71

-48.74

Depreciation

-0.57

-0.46

-0.68

-0.73

Interest expense

-0.34

-1.02

-0.68

-0.59

Other income

0.4

0.35

0.37

0.32

Profit before tax

-0.36

-1.59

0.04

-2.29

Taxes

0.05

0.43

0.01

0.03

Tax rate

-15.51

-27.17

41.89

-1.52

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.31

-1.16

0.06

-2.25

Exceptional items

0

0

0.38

3

Net profit

-0.31

-1.16

0.45

0.75

yoy growth (%)

-73.11

-358.08

-40.13

-288.81

NPM

-14.53

-40.89

9.9

28.41

Sterling Green : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sterling Green Woods Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.