|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.14
2.84
4.54
2.64
yoy growth (%)
-24.36
-37.5
71.8
-14.41
Raw materials
-0.28
-0.43
-0.41
-0.3
As % of sales
13.33
15.47
9.15
11.68
Employee costs
-0.7
-1.4
-1.41
-1.55
As % of sales
33.03
49.3
31.11
58.83
Other costs
-1
-1.45
-1.68
-2.06
As % of sales (Other Cost)
46.61
51.08
37.02
78.21
Operating profit
0.15
-0.45
1.03
-1.28
OPM
7.01
-15.87
22.71
-48.74
Depreciation
-0.57
-0.46
-0.68
-0.73
Interest expense
-0.34
-1.02
-0.68
-0.59
Other income
0.4
0.35
0.37
0.32
Profit before tax
-0.36
-1.59
0.04
-2.29
Taxes
0.05
0.43
0.01
0.03
Tax rate
-15.51
-27.17
41.89
-1.52
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.31
-1.16
0.06
-2.25
Exceptional items
0
0
0.38
3
Net profit
-0.31
-1.16
0.45
0.75
yoy growth (%)
-73.11
-358.08
-40.13
-288.81
NPM
-14.53
-40.89
9.9
28.41
