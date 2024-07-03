iifl-logo-icon 1
Sterling Green Woods Ltd Share Price

51.69
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:49:00 AM

  • Open50.66
  • Day's High51.69
  • 52 Wk High60
  • Prev. Close51.69
  • Day's Low50.66
  • 52 Wk Low 26.79
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value7.07
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)21.92
  • Div. Yield0
Sterling Green Woods Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Hotels & Restaurants

Open

50.66

Prev. Close

51.69

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

51.69

Day's Low

50.66

52 Week's High

60

52 Week's Low

26.79

Book Value

7.07

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

21.92

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Sterling Green Woods Ltd Corporate Action

19 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

Sterling Green Woods Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Sterling Green Woods Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:17 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 48.45%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 48.45%

Non-Promoter- 51.54%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 51.54%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sterling Green Woods Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.29

4.29

4.29

4.29

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.56

10.86

12.22

13.3

Net Worth

12.85

15.15

16.51

17.59

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2.14

2.84

4.54

2.64

yoy growth (%)

-24.36

-37.5

71.8

-14.41

Raw materials

-0.28

-0.43

-0.41

-0.3

As % of sales

13.33

15.47

9.15

11.68

Employee costs

-0.7

-1.4

-1.41

-1.55

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.36

-1.59

0.04

-2.29

Depreciation

-0.57

-0.46

-0.68

-0.73

Tax paid

0.05

0.43

0.01

0.03

Working capital

0.37

1.41

2.83

-3.22

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-24.36

-37.5

71.8

-14.41

Op profit growth

-133.41

-143.65

-180.07

-223.07

EBIT growth

-96.5

-177.74

-142.95

-316.13

Net profit growth

-73.11

-358.08

-40.13

-288.81

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1.9

3.47

1.74

2.15

2.84

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.9

3.47

1.74

2.15

2.84

Other Operating Income

0.59

0.43

1.18

0.4

0.35

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

Sterling Green Woods Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

871.9

99.761,24,109.06254.460.21,035.3372.95

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

428.05

44.3126,768.71114.430.28520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

994.7

237.9721,727.01-130.460360.91129.85

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

LEMONTREE

158.8

119.412,580.8719.36086.9415.05

Juniper Hotels Ltd

JUNIPER

363.05

261.198,077.95-19.390185.12117.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sterling Green Woods Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Bharat Lekhi

Independent Director

Nishant Baneshwarprasad Singh

Independent Director

Shivani Shah

Independent Director

Sunny Mandalia

Whole Time Director

Narender Saini

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Siddharth Amitbhai Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sterling Green Woods Ltd

Summary

Sterling Green Woods Limited (Formerly known as Sterling Enterprises Limited) was incorporated in May, 1992. Established way back in 1970 as a partnership firm, the Company was dealing in estate development, construction contracts and organizing land and housing development schemes and acting as engineers, designers, architects and consultants. It pioneered into the field of land development schemes of fully self-sufficient mini-townships. The Company was converted into a Joint-Stock Company in April, 1992 and was later converted into a Public Company. Promoted by the Sterling Group of Ahmedabad, the Company implemented a holiday-resort project - Greenwoods Lake Holiday Resort, about 10 km from Ahmedabad in 1994. It came out with a public issue in April, 1994 to part-finance the project. 3-star category registration has been granted to the rooms at the resort.The firm was founded by Mr B. Kumar, a civil engineer, having extensive experience in developing major infrastructure projects for the Central Government. He worked on design and construction of river valley projects, bridges, industrial buildings, plotted developments etc. He was the founding president of Ahmedabads oldest and most reputed Club - The Rajpath Club.The Group is currently engaged in several ambitious projects. One of this is The Sarovar Village Township, Sarovar Village with A Star resort and other amenities at Sanand Nalsarovar Road. The Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) approved a rail-based multi-
Company FAQs

What is the Sterling Green Woods Ltd share price today?

The Sterling Green Woods Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹51.69 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sterling Green Woods Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sterling Green Woods Ltd is ₹21.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sterling Green Woods Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sterling Green Woods Ltd is 0 and 7.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sterling Green Woods Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sterling Green Woods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sterling Green Woods Ltd is ₹26.79 and ₹60 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sterling Green Woods Ltd?

Sterling Green Woods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.07%, 3 Years at 45.73%, 1 Year at 55.88%, 6 Month at 64.04%, 3 Month at 3.38% and 1 Month at 13.48%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sterling Green Woods Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sterling Green Woods Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 48.45 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 51.55 %

