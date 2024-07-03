Summary

Sterling Green Woods Limited (Formerly known as Sterling Enterprises Limited) was incorporated in May, 1992. Established way back in 1970 as a partnership firm, the Company was dealing in estate development, construction contracts and organizing land and housing development schemes and acting as engineers, designers, architects and consultants. It pioneered into the field of land development schemes of fully self-sufficient mini-townships. The Company was converted into a Joint-Stock Company in April, 1992 and was later converted into a Public Company. Promoted by the Sterling Group of Ahmedabad, the Company implemented a holiday-resort project - Greenwoods Lake Holiday Resort, about 10 km from Ahmedabad in 1994. It came out with a public issue in April, 1994 to part-finance the project. 3-star category registration has been granted to the rooms at the resort.The firm was founded by Mr B. Kumar, a civil engineer, having extensive experience in developing major infrastructure projects for the Central Government. He worked on design and construction of river valley projects, bridges, industrial buildings, plotted developments etc. He was the founding president of Ahmedabads oldest and most reputed Club - The Rajpath Club.The Group is currently engaged in several ambitious projects. One of this is The Sarovar Village Township, Sarovar Village with A Star resort and other amenities at Sanand Nalsarovar Road. The Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) approved a rail-based multi-

