SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹50.66
Prev. Close₹51.69
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹51.69
Day's Low₹50.66
52 Week's High₹60
52 Week's Low₹26.79
Book Value₹7.07
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)21.92
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.29
4.29
4.29
4.29
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.56
10.86
12.22
13.3
Net Worth
12.85
15.15
16.51
17.59
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2.14
2.84
4.54
2.64
yoy growth (%)
-24.36
-37.5
71.8
-14.41
Raw materials
-0.28
-0.43
-0.41
-0.3
As % of sales
13.33
15.47
9.15
11.68
Employee costs
-0.7
-1.4
-1.41
-1.55
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.36
-1.59
0.04
-2.29
Depreciation
-0.57
-0.46
-0.68
-0.73
Tax paid
0.05
0.43
0.01
0.03
Working capital
0.37
1.41
2.83
-3.22
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-24.36
-37.5
71.8
-14.41
Op profit growth
-133.41
-143.65
-180.07
-223.07
EBIT growth
-96.5
-177.74
-142.95
-316.13
Net profit growth
-73.11
-358.08
-40.13
-288.81
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1.9
3.47
1.74
2.15
2.84
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.9
3.47
1.74
2.15
2.84
Other Operating Income
0.59
0.43
1.18
0.4
0.35
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
871.9
|99.76
|1,24,109.06
|254.46
|0.2
|1,035.33
|72.95
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
428.05
|44.31
|26,768.71
|114.43
|0.28
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
994.7
|237.97
|21,727.01
|-130.46
|0
|360.91
|129.85
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
LEMONTREE
158.8
|119.4
|12,580.87
|19.36
|0
|86.94
|15.05
Juniper Hotels Ltd
JUNIPER
363.05
|261.19
|8,077.95
|-19.39
|0
|185.12
|117.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Bharat Lekhi
Independent Director
Nishant Baneshwarprasad Singh
Independent Director
Shivani Shah
Independent Director
Sunny Mandalia
Whole Time Director
Narender Saini
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Siddharth Amitbhai Shah
Reports by Sterling Green Woods Ltd
Summary
Sterling Green Woods Limited (Formerly known as Sterling Enterprises Limited) was incorporated in May, 1992. Established way back in 1970 as a partnership firm, the Company was dealing in estate development, construction contracts and organizing land and housing development schemes and acting as engineers, designers, architects and consultants. It pioneered into the field of land development schemes of fully self-sufficient mini-townships. The Company was converted into a Joint-Stock Company in April, 1992 and was later converted into a Public Company. Promoted by the Sterling Group of Ahmedabad, the Company implemented a holiday-resort project - Greenwoods Lake Holiday Resort, about 10 km from Ahmedabad in 1994. It came out with a public issue in April, 1994 to part-finance the project. 3-star category registration has been granted to the rooms at the resort.The firm was founded by Mr B. Kumar, a civil engineer, having extensive experience in developing major infrastructure projects for the Central Government. He worked on design and construction of river valley projects, bridges, industrial buildings, plotted developments etc. He was the founding president of Ahmedabads oldest and most reputed Club - The Rajpath Club.The Group is currently engaged in several ambitious projects. One of this is The Sarovar Village Township, Sarovar Village with A Star resort and other amenities at Sanand Nalsarovar Road. The Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) approved a rail-based multi-
Read More
The Sterling Green Woods Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹51.69 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sterling Green Woods Ltd is ₹21.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sterling Green Woods Ltd is 0 and 7.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sterling Green Woods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sterling Green Woods Ltd is ₹26.79 and ₹60 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sterling Green Woods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.07%, 3 Years at 45.73%, 1 Year at 55.88%, 6 Month at 64.04%, 3 Month at 3.38% and 1 Month at 13.48%.
