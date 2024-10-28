iifl-logo-icon 1
Sterling Green Woods Ltd Board Meeting

Sterling Green CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Oct 202419 Oct 2024
STERLING GREEN WOODS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve INTIMATION FOR THE BOARD MEETING OF STERLING GREENWOODS LIMITED TO APPROVE OF THE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR THE QUARTER AND HALF YEAR ENDED ON SEPTEMBER 30 2024 TO BE HELD ON OCTOBER 28 2024. Outcome of BM held on 28th october, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
STERLING GREEN WOODS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting for Approval of Financial Results for the June Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
Appointment of Mr. Siddharth Amitbhai Shah as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from August 8, 2024
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
STERLING GREEN WOODS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Financial year ended on 31st March 2024; 2. To adopt Auditors reports to be issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company on Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial year ended on 31st March 2024; Audited financial results as on 31st March, 2024 on standalone and consolidated basis along with statement on Impact of Audit Qualification is attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 202427 Jan 2024
STERLING GREEN WOODS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting for approval of Un-Audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023 Outcome of board Meeting and submission of Unaudited financial Results December Quarter Result --2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

