Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 19 Oct 2024

STERLING GREEN WOODS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve INTIMATION FOR THE BOARD MEETING OF STERLING GREENWOODS LIMITED TO APPROVE OF THE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR THE QUARTER AND HALF YEAR ENDED ON SEPTEMBER 30 2024 TO BE HELD ON OCTOBER 28 2024. Outcome of BM held on 28th october, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

STERLING GREEN WOODS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting for Approval of Financial Results for the June Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

Appointment of Mr. Siddharth Amitbhai Shah as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from August 8, 2024

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

STERLING GREEN WOODS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Financial year ended on 31st March 2024; 2. To adopt Auditors reports to be issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company on Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial year ended on 31st March 2024; Audited financial results as on 31st March, 2024 on standalone and consolidated basis along with statement on Impact of Audit Qualification is attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 27 Jan 2024