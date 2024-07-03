Sterling Green Woods Ltd Summary

Sterling Green Woods Limited (Formerly known as Sterling Enterprises Limited) was incorporated in May, 1992. Established way back in 1970 as a partnership firm, the Company was dealing in estate development, construction contracts and organizing land and housing development schemes and acting as engineers, designers, architects and consultants. It pioneered into the field of land development schemes of fully self-sufficient mini-townships. The Company was converted into a Joint-Stock Company in April, 1992 and was later converted into a Public Company. Promoted by the Sterling Group of Ahmedabad, the Company implemented a holiday-resort project - Greenwoods Lake Holiday Resort, about 10 km from Ahmedabad in 1994. It came out with a public issue in April, 1994 to part-finance the project. 3-star category registration has been granted to the rooms at the resort.The firm was founded by Mr B. Kumar, a civil engineer, having extensive experience in developing major infrastructure projects for the Central Government. He worked on design and construction of river valley projects, bridges, industrial buildings, plotted developments etc. He was the founding president of Ahmedabads oldest and most reputed Club - The Rajpath Club.The Group is currently engaged in several ambitious projects. One of this is The Sarovar Village Township, Sarovar Village with A Star resort and other amenities at Sanand Nalsarovar Road. The Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) approved a rail-based multi-modal logistics park at Sanand and Dholera. The project was selected as the one of the early bird projects for the proposed Dholera special Investment Region. Distance :- 30 Kms. During 1990-95, the Group developed and promoted Ahmedabad citys first multi-specialty 250-bed corporate hospital in collaboration with Apollo Hospitals. This was a trend-setting project which ushered in a revolution in the healthcare scene in Ahmedabad city with many more corporate hospitals opening up soon after. Today Ahmedabad is called the healthcare capital and Sterling Hospital is still considered one of the best hospitals to go to. In 1992, it set up lake resort within the Garden City phase - I&II on land measuring 60,000 square yards and offering several amenities like: 80 A.C Luxurious rooms and villas; Swimming; Shikara Boating; Lake view restaurant; Jogging track; Spa; Adventure zone (first in Ahmedabad); Games; Banquet; Party plot, etc.The Group is managed by a Board comprising eminent & qualified engineers, architects and management experts. In the last 50 years, the Group achieved trail blazing success in completing over 50 projects including multi-storey apartments, commercial centers, plotted developments, clubs and resort. In addition to this, the Group promoted, designed & constructed Ahmedabad citys first corporate Multi-specialty hospital. It command high reputation & trust in the field of real estate, clubs, and hospitality. Many of its projects are considered landmarks in the city of Ahmedabad viz: The Sunrise Park Township, Sterling Multi-specialty Hospital, Greenwoods Club & Lake Resort.