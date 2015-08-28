Sterling Holiday Resorts India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
88.87
67.71
77.83
48.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
173.83
21.67
-9.23
-37.27
Net Worth
262.7
89.38
68.6
11.67
Minority Interest
Debt
1.51
38.34
4.08
31.5
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
29.94
Total Liabilities
264.21
127.72
72.68
73.11
Fixed Assets
299.85
284.4
234.79
219.9
Intangible Assets
Investments
121.1
0.7
1.67
2.8
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
29.94
Networking Capital
-165.72
-158.76
-166.68
-187.35
Inventories
2.14
1.81
1.09
0.61
Inventory Days
6.43
6.55
5.89
5.81
Sundry Debtors
57.51
34.62
15.89
2.76
Debtor Days
173.03
125.36
85.92
26.3
Other Current Assets
78.04
83.99
59.91
34.41
Sundry Creditors
-19.22
-22.87
-12.58
-9.98
Creditor Days
57.82
82.81
68.02
95.11
Other Current Liabilities
-284.19
-256.31
-230.99
-215.15
Cash
8.98
1.37
2.9
7.82
Total Assets
264.21
127.71
72.68
73.11
