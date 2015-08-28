Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
121.3
100.79
67.49
38.29
yoy growth (%)
20.35
49.32
76.23
Raw materials
-6.92
-5.97
-6.03
-5.02
As % of sales
5.7
5.92
8.94
13.12
Employee costs
-58.96
-53.52
-44.42
-24.44
As % of sales
48.6
53.1
65.82
63.82
Other costs
-65.33
-64.06
-46.03
-27.92
As % of sales (Other Cost)
53.85
63.55
68.2
72.92
Operating profit
-9.91
-22.77
-29
-19.1
OPM
-8.17
-22.59
-42.97
-49.87
Depreciation
-8.77
-6.32
-4.8
-4.25
Interest expense
-5.81
-1.22
-3.35
-2.8
Other income
14.75
7.88
2.59
0.61
Profit before tax
-9.74
-22.43
-34.56
-25.55
Taxes
0
0
0
-0.19
Tax rate
0
0
0
0.77
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-9.74
-22.43
-34.56
-25.74
Exceptional items
-6.61
1.54
-5.87
-4.29
Net profit
-16.35
-20.88
-40.44
-30.03
yoy growth (%)
-21.67
-48.35
34.62
NPM
-13.48
-20.72
-59.91
-78.43
