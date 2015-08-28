iifl-logo-icon 1
Sterling Holiday Resorts India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

250.3
(2.20%)
Aug 28, 2015

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

121.3

100.79

67.49

38.29

yoy growth (%)

20.35

49.32

76.23

Raw materials

-6.92

-5.97

-6.03

-5.02

As % of sales

5.7

5.92

8.94

13.12

Employee costs

-58.96

-53.52

-44.42

-24.44

As % of sales

48.6

53.1

65.82

63.82

Other costs

-65.33

-64.06

-46.03

-27.92

As % of sales (Other Cost)

53.85

63.55

68.2

72.92

Operating profit

-9.91

-22.77

-29

-19.1

OPM

-8.17

-22.59

-42.97

-49.87

Depreciation

-8.77

-6.32

-4.8

-4.25

Interest expense

-5.81

-1.22

-3.35

-2.8

Other income

14.75

7.88

2.59

0.61

Profit before tax

-9.74

-22.43

-34.56

-25.55

Taxes

0

0

0

-0.19

Tax rate

0

0

0

0.77

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-9.74

-22.43

-34.56

-25.74

Exceptional items

-6.61

1.54

-5.87

-4.29

Net profit

-16.35

-20.88

-40.44

-30.03

yoy growth (%)

-21.67

-48.35

34.62

NPM

-13.48

-20.72

-59.91

-78.43

