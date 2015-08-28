Sterling Holiday Resorts India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-9.74
-22.43
-34.56
-25.55
Depreciation
-8.77
-6.32
-4.8
-4.25
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.19
Working capital
30.79
8.84
0.8
Other operating items
Operating
12.27
-19.91
-38.57
Capital expenditure
23.66
49.02
6.32
Free cash flow
35.93
29.1
-32.24
Equity raised
233.01
59.46
22.85
Investing
120.4
-0.97
-1.13
Financing
-20.11
34.26
34.82
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
369.24
121.86
24.29
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.