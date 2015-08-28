iifl-logo-icon 1
Sterling Holiday Resorts India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

250.3
(2.20%)
Aug 28, 2015

Sterling Holiday Resorts India Ltd FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-9.74

-22.43

-34.56

-25.55

Depreciation

-8.77

-6.32

-4.8

-4.25

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.19

Working capital

30.79

8.84

0.8

Other operating items

Operating

12.27

-19.91

-38.57

Capital expenditure

23.66

49.02

6.32

Free cash flow

35.93

29.1

-32.24

Equity raised

233.01

59.46

22.85

Investing

120.4

-0.97

-1.13

Financing

-20.11

34.26

34.82

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

369.24

121.86

24.29

