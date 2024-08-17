Sterling Holiday Resorts India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
Gross Sales
123.51
93.16
78.87
46.77
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
123.51
93.16
78.87
46.77
Other Operating Income
2.45
1.61
1.7
0.5
Other Income
10.72
11.28
5.9
1.36
Total Income
136.69
106.05
86.48
48.65
Total Expenditure
129.41
105.81
95.76
77.15
PBIDT
7.28
0.25
-9.28
-28.5
Interest
1.51
3.86
0.51
3.35
PBDT
5.76
-3.61
-9.8
-31.86
Depreciation
7.59
6.57
5.86
3.3
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.83
-10.18
-15.68
-35.16
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.83
-10.18
-15.68
-35.16
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
-12.19
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.83
-10.18
-15.68
-22.96
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.2
-1.5
-2.41
-6.67
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
90.01
68.22
66.73
58.77
Public Shareholding (Number)
4,04,43,696
6,03,16,164
5,88,26,008
5,15,39,760
Public Shareholding (%)
44.93
88.41
88.16
87.69
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
4,95,69,076
79,01,008
79,01,008
72,34,341
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
55.06
11.57
11.84
12.31
PBIDTM(%)
5.9
0.26
-11.77
-60.92
PBDTM(%)
4.67
-3.88
-12.42
-68.1
PATM(%)
-1.48
-10.93
-19.88
-75.18
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.