Sterling Holiday Resorts India Ltd Key Ratios

250.3
(2.20%)
Aug 28, 2015

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

21.28

47.43

73.56

Op profit growth

-59.69

-21.81

36.74

EBIT growth

-83.81

-31.73

25.37

Net profit growth

-24.96

-48.46

25.79

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-7.18

-21.62

-40.78

-51.76

EBIT margin

-2.68

-20.14

-43.5

-60.22

Net profit margin

-12.11

-19.57

-56.01

-77.29

RoCE

-2

-29.31

-65.97

RoNW

-2.54

-9.94

-67.46

RoA

-2.26

-7.12

-21.24

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-2.79

-4.07

-7.73

-7.58

Book value per share

28.11

9.4

7.25

-2.59

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-33.94

-16.22

-11.1

-9.2

P/B

3.37

7.03

11.83

-26.87

EV/EBIDTA

157.93

-31.08

-18.86

-17.11

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

0

0.69

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

128.56

85.7

46.86

Inventory days

7.15

6.02

4.75

Creditor days

-56.51

-51.46

-43.78

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.61

17.91

9.55

9.12

Net debt / equity

-0.03

0.57

0.02

-1.85

Net debt / op. profit

0.79

-1.56

-0.03

-1.07

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-6.24

-6.59

-9.99

-15.08

Employee costs

-47.6

-52.35

-64.43

-63.87

Other costs

-53.33

-62.68

-66.35

-72.8

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd.

