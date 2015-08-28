Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
21.28
47.43
73.56
Op profit growth
-59.69
-21.81
36.74
EBIT growth
-83.81
-31.73
25.37
Net profit growth
-24.96
-48.46
25.79
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-7.18
-21.62
-40.78
-51.76
EBIT margin
-2.68
-20.14
-43.5
-60.22
Net profit margin
-12.11
-19.57
-56.01
-77.29
RoCE
-2
-29.31
-65.97
RoNW
-2.54
-9.94
-67.46
RoA
-2.26
-7.12
-21.24
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-2.79
-4.07
-7.73
-7.58
Book value per share
28.11
9.4
7.25
-2.59
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-33.94
-16.22
-11.1
-9.2
P/B
3.37
7.03
11.83
-26.87
EV/EBIDTA
157.93
-31.08
-18.86
-17.11
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
0
0.69
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
128.56
85.7
46.86
Inventory days
7.15
6.02
4.75
Creditor days
-56.51
-51.46
-43.78
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.61
17.91
9.55
9.12
Net debt / equity
-0.03
0.57
0.02
-1.85
Net debt / op. profit
0.79
-1.56
-0.03
-1.07
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-6.24
-6.59
-9.99
-15.08
Employee costs
-47.6
-52.35
-64.43
-63.87
Other costs
-53.33
-62.68
-66.35
-72.8
