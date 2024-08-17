iifl-logo-icon 1
Sterling Holiday Resorts India Ltd Half Yearly Results

250.3
(2.20%)
Aug 28, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Sept-2014Mar-2014Sept-2013Mar-2013

Gross Sales

86.52

78.81

71.06

59.4

54.03

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

86.52

78.81

71.06

59.4

54.03

Other Operating Income

1.24

1.48

0.42

1

1.05

Other Income

11.56

7.32

7.23

7.53

5.62

Total Income

99.32

87.62

78.71

67.94

60.7

Total Expenditure

92.1

80.58

78.43

68.84

68.78

PBIDT

7.23

7.01

0.28

-0.89

-8.09

Interest

2.06

1.09

4.49

2.03

1.1

PBDT

5.17

5.92

-4.21

-2.94

-9.18

Depreciation

1.99

8.59

3.31

5.51

3.69

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

3.18

-2.65

-7.52

-8.46

-12.88

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

3.18

-2.65

-7.52

-8.46

-12.88

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-6.62

0

1.84

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

3.18

-2.65

-0.89

-8.46

-14.72

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.35

-0.28

0

-1.24

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

90.12

89.98

88.87

68.22

67.71

Public Shareholding (Number)

4,05,48,274

4,04,14,296

4,94,14,974

6,03,16,164

5,98,08,343

Public Shareholding (%)

44.99

44.9

55.61

88.41

88.33

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

4,95,69,077

4,95,69,076

3,94,52,199

79,01,008

79,01,008

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

55.01

55.09

44.39

11.57

11.67

PBIDTM(%)

8.35

8.9

0.39

-1.51

-14.97

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

3.67

-3.36

-10.58

-14.24

-23.83

