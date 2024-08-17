Sterling Holiday Resorts India Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Sept-2014
|Mar-2014
|Sept-2013
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
86.52
78.81
71.06
59.4
54.03
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
86.52
78.81
71.06
59.4
54.03
Other Operating Income
1.24
1.48
0.42
1
1.05
Other Income
11.56
7.32
7.23
7.53
5.62
Total Income
99.32
87.62
78.71
67.94
60.7
Total Expenditure
92.1
80.58
78.43
68.84
68.78
PBIDT
7.23
7.01
0.28
-0.89
-8.09
Interest
2.06
1.09
4.49
2.03
1.1
PBDT
5.17
5.92
-4.21
-2.94
-9.18
Depreciation
1.99
8.59
3.31
5.51
3.69
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
3.18
-2.65
-7.52
-8.46
-12.88
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
3.18
-2.65
-7.52
-8.46
-12.88
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-6.62
0
1.84
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
3.18
-2.65
-0.89
-8.46
-14.72
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.35
-0.28
0
-1.24
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
90.12
89.98
88.87
68.22
67.71
Public Shareholding (Number)
4,05,48,274
4,04,14,296
4,94,14,974
6,03,16,164
5,98,08,343
Public Shareholding (%)
44.99
44.9
55.61
88.41
88.33
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
4,95,69,077
4,95,69,076
3,94,52,199
79,01,008
79,01,008
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
55.01
55.09
44.39
11.57
11.67
PBIDTM(%)
8.35
8.9
0.39
-1.51
-14.97
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
3.67
-3.36
-10.58
-14.24
-23.83
