SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹242.3
Prev. Close₹244.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹183.83
Day's High₹254.9
Day's Low₹241
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹27.85
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,255.64
P/E0
EPS0.12
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
88.87
67.71
77.83
48.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
173.83
21.67
-9.23
-37.27
Net Worth
262.7
89.38
68.6
11.67
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
121.3
100.79
67.49
38.29
yoy growth (%)
20.35
49.32
76.23
Raw materials
-6.92
-5.97
-6.03
-5.02
As % of sales
5.7
5.92
8.94
13.12
Employee costs
-58.96
-53.52
-44.42
-24.44
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-9.74
-22.43
-34.56
-25.55
Depreciation
-8.77
-6.32
-4.8
-4.25
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.19
Working capital
30.79
8.84
0.8
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
20.35
49.32
76.23
Op profit growth
-56.46
-21.48
51.85
EBIT growth
-81.46
-32.05
37.21
Net profit growth
-21.67
-48.35
34.62
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
165.35
130.46
106.66
72.2
42.99
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
165.35
130.46
106.66
72.2
42.99
Other Operating Income
2.72
1.42
2.06
1.53
0.44
Other Income
18.88
14.76
9.77
-3.02
0.5
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
871.9
|99.76
|1,24,109.06
|254.46
|0.2
|1,035.33
|72.95
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
428.05
|44.31
|26,768.71
|114.43
|0.28
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
994.7
|237.97
|21,727.01
|-130.46
|0
|360.91
|129.85
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
LEMONTREE
158.8
|119.4
|12,580.87
|19.36
|0
|86.94
|15.05
Juniper Hotels Ltd
JUNIPER
363.05
|261.19
|8,077.95
|-19.39
|0
|185.12
|117.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
MADHAVAN KARUNAKARAN MENON
Director
ANILKUMAR MADHOK
Director
PRADIPTA KUMAR MOHAPATRA
Director
SIDHARTH SANKAR
Chief Financial Officer
RAMADOSS PILLAI MOHAN
Director
HARSHA RAGHAVAN
Company Secretary
BALASUBRAMANIYAN
Additional Director
LATHA RAMANATHAN
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sterling Holiday Resorts India Ltd
Summary
Sterling Holiday Resorts India Ltd.(SHRIL), pioneer of time sharing concept in India offers an integrated holiday service to its customers which include ticketing, travel, transport, conducted tours, adventure tourism, sports, games and entertainment. Incorporated in 1986 as a private limited company with the main objective of developing holiday resorts/hotels in hill stations and other tourist centres, SHRIL became a public limited company in 1989. Auromatrix Hotels Pvt Ltd and Mr.Steve Borgia have acquired 34.32% of the equity paidup from the original promoters on Dec 10, 2003. Further they in association with Star Logistics Pvt Ltd making an opern offer to acquire another 20% equty share.The first resort of the company was inaugurated at Kodaikanal, Tamilnadu, in 1988. It also offers vacations abroad through its tie-up with the worlds largest and oldest holiday exchange company - Resort Condominiums International (RCI). Resorts at Ooty, Kodai, Darjeeling and Mussoorie are now affiliate members of RCI.The company is awarded two contracts by the Government of India to run luxury trains in the Northern and Southern circuits. Agreements with L & R leisure group, UK, had been entered to design, build and market the trains, also agreements for technical expertise was taken from James Park Associates and EMC, UK. During the year 1996-97, Sterling Swamimalai was adjudged the best hotel product when exibited at the 4th South Asia Travel & Tourism Exchange Exhibition, Colombo-New De
