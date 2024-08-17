iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sterling Holiday Resorts India Ltd Share Price

250.3
(2.20%)
Aug 28, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Sterling Holiday Resorts India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Hotels & Restaurants

Open

242.3

Prev. Close

244.9

Turnover(Lac.)

183.83

Day's High

254.9

Day's Low

241

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

27.85

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,255.64

P/E

0

EPS

0.12

Divi. Yield

0

Sterling Holiday Resorts India Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Sterling Holiday Resorts (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Sterling Holiday Resorts (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:57 AM
Jun-2015Mar-2015Dec-2014Sep-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.00%

Non-Promoter- 24.26%

Institutions: 24.26%

Non-Institutions: 20.72%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Sterling Holiday Resorts India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Equity Capital

88.87

67.71

77.83

48.94

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

173.83

21.67

-9.23

-37.27

Net Worth

262.7

89.38

68.6

11.67

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

121.3

100.79

67.49

38.29

yoy growth (%)

20.35

49.32

76.23

Raw materials

-6.92

-5.97

-6.03

-5.02

As % of sales

5.7

5.92

8.94

13.12

Employee costs

-58.96

-53.52

-44.42

-24.44

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-9.74

-22.43

-34.56

-25.55

Depreciation

-8.77

-6.32

-4.8

-4.25

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.19

Working capital

30.79

8.84

0.8

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

20.35

49.32

76.23

Op profit growth

-56.46

-21.48

51.85

EBIT growth

-81.46

-32.05

37.21

Net profit growth

-21.67

-48.35

34.62

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Gross Sales

165.35

130.46

106.66

72.2

42.99

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

165.35

130.46

106.66

72.2

42.99

Other Operating Income

2.72

1.42

2.06

1.53

0.44

Other Income

18.88

14.76

9.77

-3.02

0.5

View Annually Results

Sterling Holiday Resorts India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

871.9

99.761,24,109.06254.460.21,035.3372.95

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

428.05

44.3126,768.71114.430.28520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

994.7

237.9721,727.01-130.460360.91129.85

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

LEMONTREE

158.8

119.412,580.8719.36086.9415.05

Juniper Hotels Ltd

JUNIPER

363.05

261.198,077.95-19.390185.12117.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sterling Holiday Resorts India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

MADHAVAN KARUNAKARAN MENON

Director

ANILKUMAR MADHOK

Director

PRADIPTA KUMAR MOHAPATRA

Director

SIDHARTH SANKAR

Chief Financial Officer

RAMADOSS PILLAI MOHAN

Director

HARSHA RAGHAVAN

Company Secretary

BALASUBRAMANIYAN

Additional Director

LATHA RAMANATHAN

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sterling Holiday Resorts India Ltd

Summary

Sterling Holiday Resorts India Ltd.(SHRIL), pioneer of time sharing concept in India offers an integrated holiday service to its customers which include ticketing, travel, transport, conducted tours, adventure tourism, sports, games and entertainment. Incorporated in 1986 as a private limited company with the main objective of developing holiday resorts/hotels in hill stations and other tourist centres, SHRIL became a public limited company in 1989. Auromatrix Hotels Pvt Ltd and Mr.Steve Borgia have acquired 34.32% of the equity paidup from the original promoters on Dec 10, 2003. Further they in association with Star Logistics Pvt Ltd making an opern offer to acquire another 20% equty share.The first resort of the company was inaugurated at Kodaikanal, Tamilnadu, in 1988. It also offers vacations abroad through its tie-up with the worlds largest and oldest holiday exchange company - Resort Condominiums International (RCI). Resorts at Ooty, Kodai, Darjeeling and Mussoorie are now affiliate members of RCI.The company is awarded two contracts by the Government of India to run luxury trains in the Northern and Southern circuits. Agreements with L & R leisure group, UK, had been entered to design, build and market the trains, also agreements for technical expertise was taken from James Park Associates and EMC, UK. During the year 1996-97, Sterling Swamimalai was adjudged the best hotel product when exibited at the 4th South Asia Travel & Tourism Exchange Exhibition, Colombo-New De
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Sterling Holiday Resorts India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.