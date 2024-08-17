iifl-logo-icon 1
Sterling Holiday Resorts India Ltd Company Summary

250.3
(2.20%)
Aug 28, 2015

Sterling Holiday Resorts India Ltd Summary

Sterling Holiday Resorts India Ltd.(SHRIL), pioneer of time sharing concept in India offers an integrated holiday service to its customers which include ticketing, travel, transport, conducted tours, adventure tourism, sports, games and entertainment. Incorporated in 1986 as a private limited company with the main objective of developing holiday resorts/hotels in hill stations and other tourist centres, SHRIL became a public limited company in 1989. Auromatrix Hotels Pvt Ltd and Mr.Steve Borgia have acquired 34.32% of the equity paidup from the original promoters on Dec 10, 2003. Further they in association with Star Logistics Pvt Ltd making an opern offer to acquire another 20% equty share.The first resort of the company was inaugurated at Kodaikanal, Tamilnadu, in 1988. It also offers vacations abroad through its tie-up with the worlds largest and oldest holiday exchange company - Resort Condominiums International (RCI). Resorts at Ooty, Kodai, Darjeeling and Mussoorie are now affiliate members of RCI.The company is awarded two contracts by the Government of India to run luxury trains in the Northern and Southern circuits. Agreements with L & R leisure group, UK, had been entered to design, build and market the trains, also agreements for technical expertise was taken from James Park Associates and EMC, UK. During the year 1996-97, Sterling Swamimalai was adjudged the best hotel product when exibited at the 4th South Asia Travel & Tourism Exchange Exhibition, Colombo-New Delhi, 1997.

