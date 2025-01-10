Stovec Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Equity Capital
2.09
2.09
2.09
2.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
137.98
171.63
158.62
133.37
Net Worth
140.07
173.72
160.71
135.46
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.56
0.89
1.23
1.46
Total Liabilities
140.63
174.61
161.94
136.92
Fixed Assets
36.22
34.91
36.12
29.65
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0.08
0.58
0.84
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.86
1.83
1.67
1.98
Networking Capital
68.51
66.71
87.98
17.59
Inventories
58.53
57.53
39.43
31.08
Inventory Days
61.67
75.56
Sundry Debtors
31.15
23.48
31.32
24.55
Debtor Days
48.98
59.69
Other Current Assets
27.1
26.36
57.44
7.09
Sundry Creditors
-28.25
-23.71
-17.99
-20.37
Creditor Days
28.13
49.52
Other Current Liabilities
-20.02
-16.95
-22.22
-24.76
Cash
34.05
71.09
35.6
86.87
Total Assets
140.64
174.62
161.95
136.93
