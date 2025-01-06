iifl-logo-icon 1
Stovec Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3,181.55
(-4.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Stovec Industries Ltd

Stovec Inds. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Profit before tax

37.45

17.16

37.21

41.04

Depreciation

-5.1

-4.53

-4.4

-5.25

Tax paid

-9.4

-3.69

-9.27

-15.59

Working capital

9.78

0.14

11.26

22.64

Other operating items

Operating

32.72

9.07

34.78

42.84

Capital expenditure

11.21

7.83

1

-6.34

Free cash flow

43.93

16.9

35.78

36.5

Equity raised

262.34

252.55

223.96

188.58

Investing

-0.26

0.14

-0.41

-0.19

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

306.02

269.6

259.34

224.89

