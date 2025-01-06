Stovec Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Profit before tax
37.45
17.16
37.21
41.04
Depreciation
-5.1
-4.53
-4.4
-5.25
Tax paid
-9.4
-3.69
-9.27
-15.59
Working capital
9.78
0.14
11.26
22.64
Other operating items
Operating
32.72
9.07
34.78
42.84
Capital expenditure
11.21
7.83
1
-6.34
Free cash flow
43.93
16.9
35.78
36.5
Equity raised
262.34
252.55
223.96
188.58
Investing
-0.26
0.14
-0.41
-0.19
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
306.02
269.6
259.34
224.89
