Stovec Industries Ltd Share Price

3,255
(-1.78%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:07:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3,254
  • Day's High3,308
  • 52 Wk High4,372
  • Prev. Close3,314
  • Day's Low3,254
  • 52 Wk Low 2,320.1
  • Turnover (lac)0.61
  • P/E44.87
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value577.85
  • EPS73.86
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)680.3
  • Div. Yield5.25
Stovec Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

3,254

Prev. Close

3,314

Turnover(Lac.)

0.61

Day's High

3,308

Day's Low

3,254

52 Week's High

4,372

52 Week's Low

2,320.1

Book Value

577.85

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

680.3

P/E

44.87

EPS

73.86

Divi. Yield

5.25

Stovec Industries Ltd Corporate Action

9 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 115

Record Date: 27 May, 2024

arrow

19 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

19 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Mar, 2024

arrow

Stovec Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Stovec Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:17 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.06%

Foreign: 71.06%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.04%

Institutions: 0.04%

Non-Institutions: 28.89%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Stovec Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020

Equity Capital

2.09

2.09

2.09

2.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

137.98

171.63

158.62

133.37

Net Worth

140.07

173.72

160.71

135.46

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Revenue

233.36

150.11

193.7

193.01

yoy growth (%)

55.45

-22.5

0.35

-8

Raw materials

-127.61

-79.98

-95.6

-97.76

As % of sales

54.68

53.27

49.35

50.65

Employee costs

-23.92

-20.22

-21.31

-20.8

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Profit before tax

37.45

17.16

37.21

41.04

Depreciation

-5.1

-4.53

-4.4

-5.25

Tax paid

-9.4

-3.69

-9.27

-15.59

Working capital

9.78

0.14

11.26

22.64

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarDec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

55.45

-22.5

0.35

-8

Op profit growth

122.89

-54.38

-10.06

-3.04

EBIT growth

117.69

-54

-9.36

4.4

Net profit growth

120.16

-51.8

-29.38

53.97

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2018Dec-2017Dec-2016Dec-2015Dec-2014

Gross Sales

194.8

220.74

194.64

160.82

101.55

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

194.8

220.74

194.64

160.82

101.55

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

1.38

0.8

Other Income

13.71

4.06

4.02

3.33

3.12

Stovec Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,217.55

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,137.35

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370.7

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,301.25

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.05

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Stovec Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

K M Thanawalla

Independent Director

Marco Philippus A Wadia

Managing Director

Shailesh Wani

Director

Eiko Ris

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sanjeev Singh Sengar

Independent Director

Kiran Dhingra

Director

Garrett Forde

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Stovec Industries Ltd

Summary

Originally incorporated in Jun.72 as Stovec Screens India, Stovec Industries Ltd (SIL) acquired its present name on 12 Aug.88. SIL was promoted by A T E Enterprises. The Company is a subsidiary of the SPGPrints Group, head-quartered at Boxmeer, Netherlands. The Company is Market leader in India for Rotary Screens and Printing Machines. It essentially operates in three verticals viz. Textile Printing, Graphics Printing and Sugar Filtration. The Group takes pride in owning around 10 offices all over the world.SIL came out with a rights issue (premium : Rs 90) aggregating Rs 8.98 cr in Feb.93, to finance various modernisation, diversification and expansion projects, to meet the normal capital expenditure, at a project cost of Rs 26.78 cr. The company is engaged in screens, graphics, industrial machinery, electronics and sintered metal and ferrites. Some of SILs customers are - DOT, DOT, ITI, etc. Its ferrite division was incurring losses and therefore it discontinued operations of its ferrites division in Apr.96, as decided by the BIFR.SIL has tied up with Stork Screens, the Netherlands; Prestwick Circuits, Scotland, UK; Imprinta, Switzerland; and Stork Brabant, the Netherlands, etc. Presently, Stork Screens, the Netherlands, holds the majority stake of 51% in the company.The company exports to the US and Europe. SILs subsidiary is Stork Pumps (India). In 1999 Stormex India was merged with Stovec Industries Ltd with the approval of Mumbai High Court. During 2001-02 the company S
Company FAQs

What is the Stovec Industries Ltd share price today?

The Stovec Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3255 today.

What is the Market Cap of Stovec Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Stovec Industries Ltd is ₹680.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Stovec Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Stovec Industries Ltd is 44.87 and 5.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Stovec Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Stovec Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Stovec Industries Ltd is ₹2320.1 and ₹4372 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Stovec Industries Ltd?

Stovec Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.45%, 3 Years at 13.12%, 1 Year at 32.52%, 6 Month at 4.77%, 3 Month at 0.29% and 1 Month at 9.70%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Stovec Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Stovec Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.06 %
Institutions - 0.05 %
Public - 28.89 %

