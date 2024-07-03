Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹3,254
Prev. Close₹3,314
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.61
Day's High₹3,308
Day's Low₹3,254
52 Week's High₹4,372
52 Week's Low₹2,320.1
Book Value₹577.85
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)680.3
P/E44.87
EPS73.86
Divi. Yield5.25
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Equity Capital
2.09
2.09
2.09
2.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
137.98
171.63
158.62
133.37
Net Worth
140.07
173.72
160.71
135.46
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Revenue
233.36
150.11
193.7
193.01
yoy growth (%)
55.45
-22.5
0.35
-8
Raw materials
-127.61
-79.98
-95.6
-97.76
As % of sales
54.68
53.27
49.35
50.65
Employee costs
-23.92
-20.22
-21.31
-20.8
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Profit before tax
37.45
17.16
37.21
41.04
Depreciation
-5.1
-4.53
-4.4
-5.25
Tax paid
-9.4
-3.69
-9.27
-15.59
Working capital
9.78
0.14
11.26
22.64
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
55.45
-22.5
0.35
-8
Op profit growth
122.89
-54.38
-10.06
-3.04
EBIT growth
117.69
-54
-9.36
4.4
Net profit growth
120.16
-51.8
-29.38
53.97
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2018
|Dec-2017
|Dec-2016
|Dec-2015
|Dec-2014
Gross Sales
194.8
220.74
194.64
160.82
101.55
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
194.8
220.74
194.64
160.82
101.55
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
1.38
0.8
Other Income
13.71
4.06
4.02
3.33
3.12
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,217.55
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,137.35
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370.7
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,301.25
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.05
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
K M Thanawalla
Independent Director
Marco Philippus A Wadia
Managing Director
Shailesh Wani
Director
Eiko Ris
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sanjeev Singh Sengar
Independent Director
Kiran Dhingra
Director
Garrett Forde
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Stovec Industries Ltd
Summary
Originally incorporated in Jun.72 as Stovec Screens India, Stovec Industries Ltd (SIL) acquired its present name on 12 Aug.88. SIL was promoted by A T E Enterprises. The Company is a subsidiary of the SPGPrints Group, head-quartered at Boxmeer, Netherlands. The Company is Market leader in India for Rotary Screens and Printing Machines. It essentially operates in three verticals viz. Textile Printing, Graphics Printing and Sugar Filtration. The Group takes pride in owning around 10 offices all over the world.SIL came out with a rights issue (premium : Rs 90) aggregating Rs 8.98 cr in Feb.93, to finance various modernisation, diversification and expansion projects, to meet the normal capital expenditure, at a project cost of Rs 26.78 cr. The company is engaged in screens, graphics, industrial machinery, electronics and sintered metal and ferrites. Some of SILs customers are - DOT, DOT, ITI, etc. Its ferrite division was incurring losses and therefore it discontinued operations of its ferrites division in Apr.96, as decided by the BIFR.SIL has tied up with Stork Screens, the Netherlands; Prestwick Circuits, Scotland, UK; Imprinta, Switzerland; and Stork Brabant, the Netherlands, etc. Presently, Stork Screens, the Netherlands, holds the majority stake of 51% in the company.The company exports to the US and Europe. SILs subsidiary is Stork Pumps (India). In 1999 Stormex India was merged with Stovec Industries Ltd with the approval of Mumbai High Court. During 2001-02 the company S
The Stovec Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3255 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Stovec Industries Ltd is ₹680.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Stovec Industries Ltd is 44.87 and 5.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Stovec Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Stovec Industries Ltd is ₹2320.1 and ₹4372 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Stovec Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.45%, 3 Years at 13.12%, 1 Year at 32.52%, 6 Month at 4.77%, 3 Month at 0.29% and 1 Month at 9.70%.
