iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Stovec Industries Ltd AGM

2,992
(0.42%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Stovec Inds. CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM25 Apr 202419 Mar 2024
This is to inform that the 50th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2024 through video conferencing/other audio-visual means. Register of members and share transfer books of the company will remain closed from April 19, 2024 to April 25, 2024 (both days inclusive). Please refer attachment. Pursuant to Regulation 34 (1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed full Annual Report of the Company for the financial year ended December 31, 2023. Notice of 50th AGM of the Company along with full Annual Report for the financial year ended on December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/04/2024) Newspaper advertisement for the 50th AGM of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/04/2024) Outcome of AGM held on April 25, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/04/2024) Voting Result and Scrutiniser Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/04/2024) Clarification with regard to e-mail received from BSE on delayed submission of AGM proceedings of the Company is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.04.2024)

Stovec Inds.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Stovec Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.