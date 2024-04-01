This is to inform that the 50th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2024 through video conferencing/other audio-visual means. Register of members and share transfer books of the company will remain closed from April 19, 2024 to April 25, 2024 (both days inclusive). Please refer attachment. Pursuant to Regulation 34 (1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed full Annual Report of the Company for the financial year ended December 31, 2023. Notice of 50th AGM of the Company along with full Annual Report for the financial year ended on December 31, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/04/2024) Newspaper advertisement for the 50th AGM of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/04/2024) Outcome of AGM held on April 25, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/04/2024) Voting Result and Scrutiniser Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/04/2024) Clarification with regard to e-mail received from BSE on delayed submission of AGM proceedings of the Company is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.04.2024)