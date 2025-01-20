Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Dec-2018
|Dec-2017
|Dec-2016
|Dec-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-8.41
9.27
20
58.48
Op profit growth
-6.82
11.11
11.4
109.39
EBIT growth
-0.17
9.33
14.19
92.7
Net profit growth
23.73
8.86
13.99
88.58
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
20.89
20.54
20.2
21.76
EBIT margin
21.37
19.6
19.59
20.59
Net profit margin
17.24
12.76
12.81
13.49
RoCE
31.7
39.44
45.62
49.28
RoNW
6.5
6.56
7.66
8.35
RoA
6.39
6.42
7.45
8.07
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
160.93
130.05
113.16
98.89
Dividend per share
55
36
31
29
Cash EPS
135.72
101.07
94.55
79.76
Book value per share
676.28
560.14
430.64
348.46
Valuation ratios
P/E
15.09
25.11
18.22
25.87
P/CEPS
17.89
32.31
21.8
32.07
P/B
3.59
5.83
4.78
7.34
EV/EBIDTA
8.91
13.42
9.31
13.12
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
34.17
27.68
31.22
33.31
Tax payout
-38.37
-34.63
-33.98
-34.04
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
55.37
48.55
49.78
57.23
Inventory days
54.53
61.76
64.17
58.97
Creditor days
-62.43
-62.74
-58.96
-54.92
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-177.59
-260.21
-106.04
-148.79
Net debt / equity
-0.63
-0.35
-0.3
-0.38
Net debt / op. profit
-2.2
-0.95
-0.68
-0.78
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-50.52
-53.48
-54.88
-55.41
Employee costs
-10.76
-9.5
-8.71
-8.55
Other costs
-17.81
-16.46
-16.2
-14.27
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.