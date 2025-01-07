iifl-logo-icon 1
Stovec Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3,209
(0.46%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:04:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Revenue

233.36

150.11

193.7

193.01

yoy growth (%)

55.45

-22.5

0.35

-8

Raw materials

-127.61

-79.98

-95.6

-97.76

As % of sales

54.68

53.27

49.35

50.65

Employee costs

-23.92

-20.22

-21.31

-20.8

As % of sales

10.25

13.47

11

10.78

Other costs

-44.88

-33.34

-40.45

-34.04

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.23

22.21

20.88

17.63

Operating profit

36.93

16.57

36.33

40.39

OPM

15.82

11.03

18.75

20.93

Depreciation

-5.1

-4.53

-4.4

-5.25

Interest expense

0

-0.04

-0.19

-0.22

Other income

5.62

5.16

5.48

6.12

Profit before tax

37.45

17.16

37.21

41.04

Taxes

-9.4

-3.69

-9.27

-15.59

Tax rate

-25.1

-21.55

-24.93

-37.98

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

28.05

13.46

27.93

25.45

Exceptional items

1.59

0

0

14.1

Net profit

29.64

13.46

27.93

39.56

yoy growth (%)

120.16

-51.8

-29.38

53.97

NPM

12.7

8.96

14.42

20.49

