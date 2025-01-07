Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Revenue
233.36
150.11
193.7
193.01
yoy growth (%)
55.45
-22.5
0.35
-8
Raw materials
-127.61
-79.98
-95.6
-97.76
As % of sales
54.68
53.27
49.35
50.65
Employee costs
-23.92
-20.22
-21.31
-20.8
As % of sales
10.25
13.47
11
10.78
Other costs
-44.88
-33.34
-40.45
-34.04
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.23
22.21
20.88
17.63
Operating profit
36.93
16.57
36.33
40.39
OPM
15.82
11.03
18.75
20.93
Depreciation
-5.1
-4.53
-4.4
-5.25
Interest expense
0
-0.04
-0.19
-0.22
Other income
5.62
5.16
5.48
6.12
Profit before tax
37.45
17.16
37.21
41.04
Taxes
-9.4
-3.69
-9.27
-15.59
Tax rate
-25.1
-21.55
-24.93
-37.98
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
28.05
13.46
27.93
25.45
Exceptional items
1.59
0
0
14.1
Net profit
29.64
13.46
27.93
39.56
yoy growth (%)
120.16
-51.8
-29.38
53.97
NPM
12.7
8.96
14.42
20.49
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.