Stovec Industries Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2018
|Dec-2017
|Dec-2016
|Dec-2015
|Dec-2014
Gross Sales
194.8
220.74
194.64
160.82
101.55
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
194.8
220.74
194.64
160.82
101.55
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
1.38
0.8
Other Income
13.71
4.06
4.02
3.33
3.12
Total Income
208.51
224.8
198.66
165.53
105.47
Total Expenditure
154.09
177.04
155.32
126.9
85.49
PBIDT
54.42
47.76
43.35
38.63
19.98
Interest
0.23
0.16
0.36
0.22
0.08
PBDT
54.19
47.6
42.99
38.41
19.9
Depreciation
5.26
6.05
5.2
5.23
2.65
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
16
14.46
13.34
11.3
5.65
Deferred Tax
-0.11
-0.07
-0.5
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
33.04
27.16
24.94
21.88
11.6
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
33.04
27.16
24.94
21.88
11.6
Extra-ordinary Items
5.06
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
27.98
27.16
24.94
21.88
11.6
EPS (Unit Curr.)
158.21
130.05
119.47
104.8
55.57
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
550
360
310
290
155
Equity
2.09
2.09
2.09
2.09
2.09
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
6,05,523
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
29
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
14,82,493
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
71
PBIDTM(%)
27.93
21.63
22.27
24.02
19.67
PBDTM(%)
27.81
21.56
22.08
23.88
19.59
PATM(%)
16.96
12.3
12.81
13.6
11.42
