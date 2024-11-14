Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

STOVEC INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on September 30 2024 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2024 along with limited review report of the auditors. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

STOVEC INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on June 30 2024 Results for the quarter and half year ended on June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/08/2024) This is furtherance to our earlier communication submitted yesterday for approval of un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended June 30, 2024 with limited review report of auditor without bearing membership number, please find enclosed herewith revised limited review report with signing auditors membership number, which was inadvertently omitted from the report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 9 May 2024 30 Apr 2024

Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend Declaration of interim dividend of Rs. 115/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each (i.e. 1150 %) for the financial year 2024 and such dividend will be paid to the eligible members who hold the shares on the record date i.e. May 27, 2024 and the payment will be made on or before its due date; Declaration of Interim dividend of Rs. 115 per equity share of the Company Board approved Interim Dividend M/S. S R B C & CO LLP has resigned as auditor of the Company with immediate effect. The detail reason of resignation and disclosure as per SEBI circular attached herewith. Board has Appointed M/s. Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP as new statutory auditors of the Company to fill casual vacancy. Board has fixed May 27, 2024 record date for the payment of interim dividend. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/05/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Feb 2024 19 Feb 2024