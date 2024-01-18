|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|23 May 2024
|11 Sep 2024
|-
|1.8
|90
|Final
|The Board has recommended a dividend of Rs.1.80 (90%) per equity share of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. The dividend is subject to approval of Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company;
