|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|2 Sep 2024
|22 Sep 2024
|28 Sep 2024
|Approved Closure of Books & Register of Members for the purpose of 28 Annual General Meeting (ACM). The Books will be closed from Sunday September 22, 2024 to Saturday September 28, 2024. (Both days inclusive).
