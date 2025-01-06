iifl-logo-icon 1
Suncare Traders Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Jan 6, 2025

Suncare Traders FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.04

0.63

0.07

0.28

Depreciation

0

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

-0.02

-0.12

-0.01

-0.06

Working capital

0.59

-0.57

-0.08

-0.24

Other operating items

Operating

0.6

-0.07

-0.04

-0.04

Capital expenditure

-0.01

-0.07

0

0

Free cash flow

0.59

-0.14

-0.04

-0.03

Equity raised

10.54

54.55

67.31

66.89

Investing

1.24

-1.28

0.11

2.35

Financing

6.83

6.1

6.04

3.35

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

19.21

59.22

73.43

72.56

