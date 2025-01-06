Suncare Traders Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.04
0.63
0.07
0.28
Depreciation
0
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.12
-0.01
-0.06
Working capital
0.59
-0.57
-0.08
-0.24
Other operating items
Operating
0.6
-0.07
-0.04
-0.04
Capital expenditure
-0.01
-0.07
0
0
Free cash flow
0.59
-0.14
-0.04
-0.03
Equity raised
10.54
54.55
67.31
66.89
Investing
1.24
-1.28
0.11
2.35
Financing
6.83
6.1
6.04
3.35
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
19.21
59.22
73.43
72.56
