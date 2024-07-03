Summary

Suncare Traders Limited was incorporated in Gujarat, as Suncare Traders Private Limited, on January 22, 1997, with the Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Suncare Traders Limited on April 11, 2000, vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation.The Company is engaged in the business of trading into Laminates, Plywood/MDF. It has exclusive distributorship of Olive brand laminates manufactured by Bloom Dekor Limited. The Company is a distributor of laminates, MDF in Gujarat and, later on in year 2009, it started various branch at Hyderabad, Jaipur, Chennai, Bhiwandi, and Chandigarh. At present, the Company has its branch at Jaipur for catering the demand of Rajasthan and at Bhiwandi for catering the demand of Maharashtra. At present, the Company trades in laminates with varieties like Olive, Olive Saga, Olive Garden, Post Mail Sheet and Sigma etc. It is focused on providing laminates with surface finishing such as Gloss finishing (mirror sheen finish), Matt (dull or lusterless surface) Suede Finishing, Rainwood Finishing, Lumera Finishing etc.In December 2015, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 37,84,000 Equity Shares by raising capital aggregating Rs 24.21 Crore.Till the year 2016-17, the Company operated in same business segment of trading in laminates, plywood/mdf and apart from tradingthe Company found out a new avenue of solar power generation business and acquired a stake o

