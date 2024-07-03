SectorTrading
Open₹1.05
Prev. Close₹1.03
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.86
Day's High₹1.05
Day's Low₹0.95
52 Week's High₹2.1
52 Week's Low₹0.95
Book Value₹1.55
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)25.5
P/E34.33
EPS0.03
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
51
33.67
33.67
33.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-11.3
-11.69
6.75
6.07
Net Worth
39.7
21.98
40.42
39.74
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
4.75
4.31
5.07
5.15
yoy growth (%)
10.12
-15
-1.46
-29.2
Raw materials
-4.32
-3.96
-4.55
-4.57
As % of sales
91.06
91.9
89.73
88.82
Employee costs
-0.1
-0.23
-0.22
-0.33
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.04
0.63
0.07
0.28
Depreciation
0
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.12
-0.01
-0.06
Working capital
0.59
-0.57
-0.08
-0.24
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
10.12
-15
-1.46
-29.2
Op profit growth
-76.27
143.01
143.72
-7.26
EBIT growth
-45.52
71.23
0.24
26.07
Net profit growth
-95.99
733.82
-71.89
57.95
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
11.28
4.75
4.32
5.08
5.15
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
11.28
4.75
4.32
5.08
5.15
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.27
0.64
1.53
0.77
0.59
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Falguni Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Priyanka Kakhani
Independent Director
Dineshkumar Tribhovanbhai Rathod
Chairman & WTD & CFO
Harshadkumar Rathod
Independent Director
Narendrakumar Vaniya
Independent Director
Kartik Raval
Independent Director
MANJULABEN PARMAR
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Suncare Traders Ltd
Summary
Suncare Traders Limited was incorporated in Gujarat, as Suncare Traders Private Limited, on January 22, 1997, with the Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Suncare Traders Limited on April 11, 2000, vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation.The Company is engaged in the business of trading into Laminates, Plywood/MDF. It has exclusive distributorship of Olive brand laminates manufactured by Bloom Dekor Limited. The Company is a distributor of laminates, MDF in Gujarat and, later on in year 2009, it started various branch at Hyderabad, Jaipur, Chennai, Bhiwandi, and Chandigarh. At present, the Company has its branch at Jaipur for catering the demand of Rajasthan and at Bhiwandi for catering the demand of Maharashtra. At present, the Company trades in laminates with varieties like Olive, Olive Saga, Olive Garden, Post Mail Sheet and Sigma etc. It is focused on providing laminates with surface finishing such as Gloss finishing (mirror sheen finish), Matt (dull or lusterless surface) Suede Finishing, Rainwood Finishing, Lumera Finishing etc.In December 2015, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 37,84,000 Equity Shares by raising capital aggregating Rs 24.21 Crore.Till the year 2016-17, the Company operated in same business segment of trading in laminates, plywood/mdf and apart from tradingthe Company found out a new avenue of solar power generation business and acquired a stake o
Read More
The Suncare Traders Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Suncare Traders Ltd is ₹25.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Suncare Traders Ltd is 34.33 and 0.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Suncare Traders Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Suncare Traders Ltd is ₹0.95 and ₹2.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Suncare Traders Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -13.52%, 3 Years at -25.59%, 1 Year at -22.56%, 6 Month at -48.50%, 3 Month at -0.96% and 1 Month at -2.83%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.