Suncare Traders Ltd Share Price

1
(-2.91%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.05
  • Day's High1.05
  • 52 Wk High2.1
  • Prev. Close1.03
  • Day's Low0.95
  • 52 Wk Low 0.95
  • Turnover (lac)4.86
  • P/E34.33
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value1.55
  • EPS0.03
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)25.5
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Suncare Traders Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

1.05

Prev. Close

1.03

Turnover(Lac.)

4.86

Day's High

1.05

Day's Low

0.95

52 Week's High

2.1

52 Week's Low

0.95

Book Value

1.55

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

25.5

P/E

34.33

EPS

0.03

Divi. Yield

0

Suncare Traders Ltd Corporate Action

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

10 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

Suncare Traders Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Suncare Traders Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:47 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Suncare Traders Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

51

33.67

33.67

33.67

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-11.3

-11.69

6.75

6.07

Net Worth

39.7

21.98

40.42

39.74

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

4.75

4.31

5.07

5.15

yoy growth (%)

10.12

-15

-1.46

-29.2

Raw materials

-4.32

-3.96

-4.55

-4.57

As % of sales

91.06

91.9

89.73

88.82

Employee costs

-0.1

-0.23

-0.22

-0.33

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.04

0.63

0.07

0.28

Depreciation

0

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

-0.02

-0.12

-0.01

-0.06

Working capital

0.59

-0.57

-0.08

-0.24

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

10.12

-15

-1.46

-29.2

Op profit growth

-76.27

143.01

143.72

-7.26

EBIT growth

-45.52

71.23

0.24

26.07

Net profit growth

-95.99

733.82

-71.89

57.95

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Gross Sales

11.28

4.75

4.32

5.08

5.15

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

11.28

4.75

4.32

5.08

5.15

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.27

0.64

1.53

0.77

0.59

Suncare Traders Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Suncare Traders Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Falguni Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Priyanka Kakhani

Independent Director

Dineshkumar Tribhovanbhai Rathod

Chairman & WTD & CFO

Harshadkumar Rathod

Independent Director

Narendrakumar Vaniya

Independent Director

Kartik Raval

Independent Director

MANJULABEN PARMAR

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Suncare Traders Ltd

Summary

Suncare Traders Limited was incorporated in Gujarat, as Suncare Traders Private Limited, on January 22, 1997, with the Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Suncare Traders Limited on April 11, 2000, vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation.The Company is engaged in the business of trading into Laminates, Plywood/MDF. It has exclusive distributorship of Olive brand laminates manufactured by Bloom Dekor Limited. The Company is a distributor of laminates, MDF in Gujarat and, later on in year 2009, it started various branch at Hyderabad, Jaipur, Chennai, Bhiwandi, and Chandigarh. At present, the Company has its branch at Jaipur for catering the demand of Rajasthan and at Bhiwandi for catering the demand of Maharashtra. At present, the Company trades in laminates with varieties like Olive, Olive Saga, Olive Garden, Post Mail Sheet and Sigma etc. It is focused on providing laminates with surface finishing such as Gloss finishing (mirror sheen finish), Matt (dull or lusterless surface) Suede Finishing, Rainwood Finishing, Lumera Finishing etc.In December 2015, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 37,84,000 Equity Shares by raising capital aggregating Rs 24.21 Crore.Till the year 2016-17, the Company operated in same business segment of trading in laminates, plywood/mdf and apart from tradingthe Company found out a new avenue of solar power generation business and acquired a stake o
Company FAQs

What is the Suncare Traders Ltd share price today?

The Suncare Traders Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Suncare Traders Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Suncare Traders Ltd is ₹25.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Suncare Traders Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Suncare Traders Ltd is 34.33 and 0.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Suncare Traders Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Suncare Traders Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Suncare Traders Ltd is ₹0.95 and ₹2.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Suncare Traders Ltd?

Suncare Traders Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -13.52%, 3 Years at -25.59%, 1 Year at -22.56%, 6 Month at -48.50%, 3 Month at -0.96% and 1 Month at -2.83%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Suncare Traders Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Suncare Traders Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

