Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
4.75
4.31
5.07
5.15
yoy growth (%)
10.12
-15
-1.46
-29.2
Raw materials
-4.32
-3.96
-4.55
-4.57
As % of sales
91.06
91.9
89.73
88.82
Employee costs
-0.1
-0.23
-0.22
-0.33
As % of sales
2.1
5.37
4.49
6.56
Other costs
-0.5
-0.88
-0.6
-0.36
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.66
20.55
12
7.13
Operating profit
-0.18
-0.76
-0.31
-0.12
OPM
-3.84
-17.83
-6.23
-2.52
Depreciation
0
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Interest expense
-0.35
-0.11
-0.35
-0.15
Other income
0.59
1.53
0.77
0.58
Profit before tax
0.04
0.63
0.07
0.28
Taxes
-0.02
-0.12
-0.01
-0.06
Tax rate
-59.43
-20.4
-24.15
-23.92
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.02
0.5
0.06
0.21
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.02
0.5
0.06
0.21
yoy growth (%)
-95.99
733.82
-71.89
57.95
NPM
0.42
11.67
1.18
4.17
