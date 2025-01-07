iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Suncare Traders Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.01
(2.02%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Suncare Traders Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

4.75

4.31

5.07

5.15

yoy growth (%)

10.12

-15

-1.46

-29.2

Raw materials

-4.32

-3.96

-4.55

-4.57

As % of sales

91.06

91.9

89.73

88.82

Employee costs

-0.1

-0.23

-0.22

-0.33

As % of sales

2.1

5.37

4.49

6.56

Other costs

-0.5

-0.88

-0.6

-0.36

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.66

20.55

12

7.13

Operating profit

-0.18

-0.76

-0.31

-0.12

OPM

-3.84

-17.83

-6.23

-2.52

Depreciation

0

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Interest expense

-0.35

-0.11

-0.35

-0.15

Other income

0.59

1.53

0.77

0.58

Profit before tax

0.04

0.63

0.07

0.28

Taxes

-0.02

-0.12

-0.01

-0.06

Tax rate

-59.43

-20.4

-24.15

-23.92

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.02

0.5

0.06

0.21

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.02

0.5

0.06

0.21

yoy growth (%)

-95.99

733.82

-71.89

57.95

NPM

0.42

11.67

1.18

4.17

Suncare Traders : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Suncare Traders Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.