Suncare Traders Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Gross Sales
5.89
6.76
2.97
2.88
3.94
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5.89
6.76
2.97
2.88
3.94
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.1
1.7
1.14
0.59
0.04
Total Income
6.99
8.47
4.11
3.48
3.98
Total Expenditure
6.28
7.1
3.46
2.82
4.44
PBIDT
0.71
1.36
0.64
0.66
-0.47
Interest
0.45
0.43
0.08
0.08
0.09
PBDT
0.27
0.94
0.57
0.58
-0.55
Depreciation
0
0
0.01
0.01
0.01
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.08
0.12
0.14
0.15
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.19
0.81
0.42
0.42
-0.57
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.19
0.81
0.42
0.46
-0.42
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.19
0.81
0.42
0.46
-0.42
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.01
0.05
0.02
0.41
-0.38
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
33.67
33.67
33.67
11.22
11.22
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
12.05
20.11
21.54
22.91
-11.92
PBDTM(%)
4.58
13.9
19.19
20.13
-13.95
PATM(%)
3.22
11.98
14.14
14.58
-14.46
