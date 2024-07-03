iifl-logo-icon 1
Suncare Traders Ltd Nine Monthly Results

0.99
(-1.00%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Gross Sales

5.89

6.76

2.97

2.88

3.94

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5.89

6.76

2.97

2.88

3.94

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.1

1.7

1.14

0.59

0.04

Total Income

6.99

8.47

4.11

3.48

3.98

Total Expenditure

6.28

7.1

3.46

2.82

4.44

PBIDT

0.71

1.36

0.64

0.66

-0.47

Interest

0.45

0.43

0.08

0.08

0.09

PBDT

0.27

0.94

0.57

0.58

-0.55

Depreciation

0

0

0.01

0.01

0.01

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.08

0.12

0.14

0.15

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.19

0.81

0.42

0.42

-0.57

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.19

0.81

0.42

0.46

-0.42

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.19

0.81

0.42

0.46

-0.42

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.01

0.05

0.02

0.41

-0.38

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

33.67

33.67

33.67

11.22

11.22

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

12.05

20.11

21.54

22.91

-11.92

PBDTM(%)

4.58

13.9

19.19

20.13

-13.95

PATM(%)

3.22

11.98

14.14

14.58

-14.46

Suncare Traders: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Suncare Traders Ltd

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

