Suncare Traders Ltd Quarterly Results

1.01
(2.02%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2022Sept-2022Jun-2022Mar-2022Dec-2021

Gross Sales

1.62

1.15

3.12

4.52

2.68

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.62

1.15

3.12

4.52

2.68

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.49

0.42

0.19

-0.43

0.24

Total Income

2.11

1.57

3.31

4.09

2.92

Total Expenditure

1.47

1.65

3.16

4.17

2.67

PBIDT

0.64

-0.09

0.16

-0.08

0.25

Interest

0.16

0.14

0.14

0.05

0.14

PBDT

0.48

-0.23

0.01

-0.13

0.11

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.07

0

0

0.04

0.03

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

-0.04

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.41

-0.23

0.01

-0.13

0.09

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.41

-0.23

0.01

-0.13

0.09

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.41

-0.23

0.01

-0.13

0.09

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.02

-0.01

0

-0.01

0.01

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

33.67

33.67

33.67

33.67

33.67

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

39.5

-7.82

5.12

-1.76

9.32

PBDTM(%)

29.62

-20

0.32

-2.87

4.1

PATM(%)

25.3

-20

0.32

-2.87

3.35

