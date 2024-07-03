Suncare Traders Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2022
|Sept-2022
|Jun-2022
|Mar-2022
|Dec-2021
Gross Sales
1.62
1.15
3.12
4.52
2.68
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.62
1.15
3.12
4.52
2.68
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.49
0.42
0.19
-0.43
0.24
Total Income
2.11
1.57
3.31
4.09
2.92
Total Expenditure
1.47
1.65
3.16
4.17
2.67
PBIDT
0.64
-0.09
0.16
-0.08
0.25
Interest
0.16
0.14
0.14
0.05
0.14
PBDT
0.48
-0.23
0.01
-0.13
0.11
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.07
0
0
0.04
0.03
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
-0.04
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.41
-0.23
0.01
-0.13
0.09
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.41
-0.23
0.01
-0.13
0.09
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.41
-0.23
0.01
-0.13
0.09
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.02
-0.01
0
-0.01
0.01
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
33.67
33.67
33.67
33.67
33.67
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
39.5
-7.82
5.12
-1.76
9.32
PBDTM(%)
29.62
-20
0.32
-2.87
4.1
PATM(%)
25.3
-20
0.32
-2.87
3.35
